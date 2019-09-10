James Rodriguez Outlines His Aims for the Season With Real Madrid After 2-Years Out on Loan

James Rodriguez is desperate to make an impact at Real Madrid this season, having returned from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

The Colombian international won two Bundesliga titles during his time in Germany, racking up 14 goals and 14 assists in the process. James was a success at Bayern - being named in the Bundesliga team of the season in 2018 - but found his game time limited due to injuries.



Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The loan move occurred as a result of James being out of favour at the Bernabeu. Having joined in 2014 on the back of a stunning World Cup campaign, the attacking midfielder impressed in his debut season, scoring 13 and assisting a further 13 in La Liga in 29 starts.





However, with competition from the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco, James struggled to cement a place in the Real Madrid starting XI, making numerous appearances off the bench in subsequent seasons.





Having been given a second chance at the club this season, James is hoping he can seize the moment this time around. Speaking to El Chiringuito, as reported by Goal, he insisted: "I really hope that this can be my season with Real Madrid."



Having made his return in a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid earlier this month, James wrote on Twitter: "Back at the Bernabeu after a long time. It was a unique feeling. Thanks to the fans for the support. We will continue to work in order to improve."





James even earned praise from manager Zinedine Zidane for his performance. The Frenchman told reporters: "James played a good match, he left the pitch because he was a little hurt and we prefer to not take risks.





"But he did a good job, especially in the first half."



David Ramos/GettyImages

James suffered a calf injury which ruled him out of Colombia's friendlies over the international break, but is hopeful of a return against Levante on Saturday.

