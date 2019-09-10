MLS Team of the Week: Diego Rossi, Marky Delgado & Andre Shinyashiki Feature

Week 27 of the MLS saw fewer matches played than in regular rounds of fixtures, with the schedule lightened due to international fixtures. Notable results included Toronto FC's 5-1 demolition of the hapless FC Cincinnati and Colorado Rapid's surprise 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

Despite less games, there were plenty of eye-catching performances, and below are 11 players who caught the eye the most.

Goalkeeper and Defenders



Bob Levey/GettyImages

Matt Turner (GK) - Despite ending up on the losing side, Turner had an extremely busy afternoon in goal for New England Revolution; who would have lost by an even greater margin had it not been for the 25-year-old's nine saves.





Nick DeLeon (CB) - With a goal and five tackles, DeLeon had a storming all-round performance in Toronto's comfortable victory.





Ruan Gregorio Teixeira (CB) - Ruan provided a vital assist in Orlando City's 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC.





Sam Vines (CB) - Vines was put in a solid display as Colorado Rapids managed a clean sheet against Seattle Sounders.

Midfielders



Steve Dykes/GettyImages

Diego Valeri (CM) - The 33-year-old provided some magic with an assist in Portland Timber's 2-1 win over Kansas City.





Diego Chara (CM) - Chara was the pass master in his side's victory, and also helped out defensively, making four tackles.





Alexander Ring (CM) - Ring similarly dictated proceedings for New York City FC, and he won five tackles for his side.





Marky Delgado (CAM) - Delgado grabbed himself a goal and an assist as Cincinnati were brushed aside.

Forwards

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Diego Rossi (RW) - Rossi scored and made three successful dribbles as his side drew with Orlando City.

Andre Shinyashiki (ST) - Shinyashiki was the star of the week, scoring both goals as his side stunned Seattle Sounders.

Jesus Medina (LW) - Medina came off the bench to score twice in New York City's dramatic comeback against New England, including a last-minute winner.



