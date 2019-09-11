FIFA 20: EA Sports Unveil Official Soundtrack With New & Unreleased Tracks

EA SPORTS have confirmed the soundtrack for FIFA 20, which will feature some all-new music which has not previously been released.

The full game is set to be released on 27 September, and there are plenty of new features which have got fans excited. For many, the soundtrack is one of the most iconic parts of the game, with songs often ending up synonymous with the series.

EA SPORTS have now released the soundtrack for the upcoming game, which features a combination of emerging artists and global superstars such as Disclosure and Diplo's music trio Major Lazer, who have contributed a new and unreleased track called 'Que Calor' alongside J.Balvin and El Alfa.

Diplo said: “We were really excited to be able to produce the lead track that is featured in the new VOLTA FOOTBALL mode. When we shared an early version of the track with the EA SPORTS FIFA team, they loved it, so we knew we had to finish it and release it as a single.

"Bringing on Balvin and El Alfa let us take the track to another level and we can’t wait for fans all over the world to hear it.”

EA's President of Music, Steve Schnur, added: “Originally, EA SPORTS FIFA soundtracks reflected world culture. Then they began to influence culture. Today, the EA SPORTS FIFA soundtracks have become culture.

“For the first time in franchise history, we’ve curated two separate soundtracks for the game featuring an unprecedented 110+ tracks representing more than 20 countries. The roster of artists not only captures the global spirit of the game from the stadiums to the streets, but elevates it like never before."

Alongside Major Lazer and Disclosure, there will also be tracks from rising star Anderson .Paak and the iconic Don Diablo.

The songs currently available on the FIFA 20 demo can be found on Spotify, whilst there is a separate playlist for the songs which feature in the all-new VOLTA game mode.

The full soundtrack will be made available on 13 September, and fans will be able to listen to the tracks on Spotify, Apple and Deezer.