Kyle Walker-Peters Set to Return for Tottenham Against Crystal Palace Following Injury

Kyle Walker-Peters is set to return in time for Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday after he was spotted back in training.

The 22-year-old right back started the first three of Spurs’ league matches this season following the sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid for £20m but missed out against Arsenal before the international break with a minor hamstring injury.

According to Football Insider, Walker-Peters has recovered from the hamstring strain and has been working hard outdoors at the club’s Enfield training headquarters this week alongside other non-internationals, making good progress.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The return of the Walker-Peters, who has represented England at youth level, will be a big boost for manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was forced to play an uncomfortable looking Davinson Sanchez out of position at full back against Arsenal in the north London derby.

Walker-Peters graduated from the Spurs academy in 2015 and has been part of the senior set-up ever since. However, he has only played 22 times for Spurs in that time and was linked with a loan move to Southampton at the start of August.

Pochettino opted to keep the defender at the club and has placed his faith in him, preferring to start Walker-Peters ahead of former Paris Saint-Germain right back Serge Aurier - who seemingly finds himself below Sanchez in the pecking order as well.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Spurs are yet to keep a clean sheet this season but with Walker-Peters on the verge of a return and Jan Vertonghen back in Pochettino’s good books after being dropped at the start of the season due to fitness issues, the Lilywhites will finally have a settled defence as they look to push up the table in September.