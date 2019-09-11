Man City Desperate to Convince Leroy Sane to Sign New Deal Before Bayern Munich Reignite Interest

Manchester City are trying to convince winger Leroy Sane to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium before Bayern Munich have the chance to lodge another bid for the winger.

Sane was one of Bayern's top targets during the summer transfer window, but City held firm and insisted he would not be sold for cheap. As the window came to a close, Sane picked up a serious knee injury which effectively brought a temporary end to Bayern's interest.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, the Bundesliga champions could reignite their interest in Sane in January, so City are doing all they can to secure Sane's future before the winter transfer window opens.

The Citizens are thought to be hopeful that Sane will opt to extend his stay at the Etihad, having already managed to reach an informal agreement with the 23-year-old during the summer, before Bayern expressed their interest.

However, if they can't convince him to stay, they will demand £137m for the winger, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2021.

A similar figure was suggested this summer, with Bayern president Uli Hoeness confessing that City's 'insane' demands meant the deal was unlikely to go through. The club had previously suggested that they did not want to pay more than €80m, so there is clearly a huge gap between the two sides' valuations.

Last season, Sane racked up 16 goals and 18 assists in all competitions, despite failing to hold down a regular place in City's starting lineup.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Whilst manager Pep Guardiola was often reluctant to use Sane in big games, Bayern were thought to be willing to guarantee game time for the winger.

After failing to bring him in, they secured loan deals for both Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, but it is thought that they will again pursue Sane on a permanent deal in the near future.