Barcelona Unveil New Third Kit Featuring Smart 1990's Throwback Design

Barcelona have finally released footage of their new third kit, with a 1990's throwback design that is sure to please Blaugrana fans around the world, with a distinctive look that harks back to two of their former kits worn during that era.

With a teal-coloured body, the strip also features a trim in the club's primary colours red and blue colours that have become iconic with the side. Meanwhile the all-over print is a nod to the Barcelona coat of arms, which is also the base of the club crest.

Also featured is a blue and red collar, with blue sleeve cuffs. Furthermore, in a further nod to the classic kits of old worn by the likes of Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Romario, among others, the Nike logo comes with the additional manufacturers name on, as was donned in the classic kits.

In a video released on the club's official Twitter page, defender Gerard Pique can be seen trying the strip on for the first time, labelling the champions' new jersey as 'beautiful'.

While the previous kits of this design weren't designed by Nike, the latest strip is a blatant nod to the ones worn in the 1990's, and sure to be a hit with the club's extensive fanbase.

Noticeably, the classic stripes have been ditched once again, as with the home kit, which features a differing check pattern. That also follows suit with the away strip, featuring a diagonal stripe on a yellow shirt that evokes memories of late great Johan Cruyff during the 1970s.

Barcelona's next La Liga match comes at home against Valencia on Saturday, so the club's fans will need to be wait patiently before they can see Lionel Messi and co. don the latest kit in an official match.