Bournemouth vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bournemouth host Everton on Sunday, as the Cherries look to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Leicester before the international break.

The result continued Bournemouth's underwhelming start to the season with Eddie Howe's side collecting just four points from their opening four fixtures.

Everton, on the other hand, have started the new campaign quite strongly. Most recently they dispatched of Wolves, a result which left them on seven points going into the international break.

Team News

Bournemouth's injury crisis continued recently with energetic left back Charlie Daniels ruled out for the season with a dislocated right patella. Daniels is joined on the treatment table by Simon Francis - another long term absentee - and David Brooks, who remains some way off of recovering from an ankle injury.

There are also concerns about the fitness of Chris Mepham after he was substituted whilst on international duty for Wales.





Eddie Howe did receive some positive injury news recently. Lewis Cook, who has been out with a knee injury, stepped up his recovery this week by playing an hour in a behind-closed-doors game against QPR.

Everton, in stark contrast to their opponents, have a relatively clean bill of health. The only notable absence will be new signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who suffered a thigh injury in training recently. Back-up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl will also miss out due to calf problem.

Bournemouth Ramsdale; Smith, Cook, Stacey, Áke; Wilson, Billing, Lerma, Francis; King, Wilson. Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Delph, Sigurðsson; Richarlison, Kean, Iwobi.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have met on 12 occasions with the Toffees usually coming out on top. Everton have won eight times, secured two draws and have only lost to the Cherries twice.

Some of the more memorable Premier League meetings between the two teams include an exciting 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium last August and a ridiculous 6-3 Everton win in February 2017.

In the most recent encounter the Toffees were victorious, with goals from Kurt Zouma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin enough to secure Marco Silva's side the three points in a 2-0 home win.

Recent Form

Bournemouth come into the game in poor form, with a narrow win on penalties over League Two Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup being sandwiched between back-to-back league defeats to Manchester City and Leicester.

Prior to this, the Cherries had started the season promisingly, picking up a draw and a win over two newly promoted sides, Sheffield United and Aston Villa, respectively.

Everton's form-book makes for much better reading. The Toffees fought gallantly to avoid defeat against Crystal Palace on the opening day, after Morgan Schneiderlin's red card reduced them to ten men.

A brief blip - in the form of a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa - followed this game, but since then the Toffees have won three on the bounce in all competitions. Marco Silva will be hoping to continue this winning run at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five matches.

Bournemouth Everton Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth (31/8) Everton 3-2 Wolves (1/9) Bournemouth 0 (3)-0 (0) Forest Green (after penalties) (28/8) Lincoln City 2-4 Everton (28/8) Bournemouth 1-3 Man City (25/08) Aston Villa 2-0 Everton (23/8) Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth (17/8) Everton 1-0 Watford (17/8) Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United (10/8) Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton (10/8)

Prediction

Everton without doubt enter the game as favourites but Bournemouth are notoriously difficult to beat at home.

In saying that though, due to the Cherries' defence being depleted by injuries, Everton's front line should prove too much for Eddie Howe's men.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Everton