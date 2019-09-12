FIFA 20: EA SPORTS Unveil Player Ratings for Every Liverpool Squad Member

EA SPORTS have announced the player ratings of every single Liverpool player for the forthcoming FIFA 20.

EA have been slowly rolling out the ratings of various players, beginning with the top 100, in preparation for the game's highly anticipated release on 24 September.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And now, the gaming company have revealed the ratings of each and every member of Jurgen Klopp's squad. The club's two highest-rated players - which you will already know if you've been paying close attention to the rollout - are, unsurprisingly, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Both players possess 90 ratings, making them the seventh and eighth-best players in the game respectively, with Van Dijk the best defender around. In third place is Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, on 89.

Salah's fellow frontline friends Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not far behind, on 88 and 86 respectively, while versatile Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is behind them on 85, alongside Scottish left back extraordinaire Andy Robertson.

Dutch international Gini Wijnaldum (84) sits between Robbo and his full back friend Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's had to settle for 83, though he has captain Jordan Henderson for company.



Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Joel Matip make up the triumvirate of 82-rated players, with James Milner (81) sandwiched between another triumvirate of 80-rated players, in England internationals Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as Croatia's inimitable defender Dejan Lovren.



For the full squad list of ratings, alongside several youth team starlets, see below:

Mohamed Salah - 90 OVR

Virgil van Dijk - 90 OVR

Alisson Becker - 89 OVR

Sadio Mane - 88 OVR

Roberto Firmino - 86 OVR

Fabinho - 85 OVR

Andrew Robertson - 85 OVR

Georginio Wijnaldum - 84 OVR

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 83 OVR

Jordan Henderson - 83 OVR

Xherdan Shaqiri - 82 OVR

Naby Keita - 82 OVR

Joel Matip - 82 OVR

James Milner - 81 OVR

Joe Gomez - 80 OVR

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 80 OVR

Dejan Lovren - 80 OVR

Adam Lallana - 79 OVR

Divock Origi - 78 OVR

Nathaniel Clyne - 78 OVR

Adrian - 76 OVR

Herbie Kane - 67 OVR

Pedro Chirivella - 66 OVR

Sepp van den Berg - 66 OVR



Andy Lonergan - 65 OVR

Rhian Brewster - 64 OVR

Ki-Jana Hoever - 62 OVR



Curtis Jones - 61 OVR



Adam Lewis - 60 OVR

