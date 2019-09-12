FIFA 20: EA SPORTS Unveil Player Ratings for Every Liverpool Squad Member

EA SPORTS have announced the player ratings of every single Liverpool player for the forthcoming FIFA 20.
EA have been slowly rolling out the ratings of various players, beginning with the top 100, in preparation for the game's highly anticipated release on 24 September.
And now, the gaming company have revealed the ratings of each and every member of Jurgen Klopp's squad. The club's two highest-rated players - which you will already know if you've been paying close attention to the rollout - are, unsurprisingly, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.
Both players possess 90 ratings, making them the seventh and eighth-best players in the game respectively, with Van Dijk the best defender around. In third place is Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, on 89.
Salah's fellow frontline friends Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are not far behind, on 88 and 86 respectively, while versatile Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is behind them on 85, alongside Scottish left back extraordinaire Andy Robertson.
Dutch international Gini Wijnaldum (84) sits between Robbo and his full back friend Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's had to settle for 83, though he has captain Jordan Henderson for company.
Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Joel Matip make up the triumvirate of 82-rated players, with James Milner (81) sandwiched between another triumvirate of 80-rated players, in England internationals Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as well as Croatia's inimitable defender Dejan Lovren.
For the full squad list of ratings, alongside several youth team starlets, see below:
Mohamed Salah - 90 OVR
Virgil van Dijk - 90 OVR
Alisson Becker - 89 OVR
Sadio Mane - 88 OVR
Roberto Firmino - 86 OVR
Fabinho - 85 OVR
Andrew Robertson - 85 OVR
Georginio Wijnaldum - 84 OVR
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 83 OVR
Jordan Henderson - 83 OVR
Xherdan Shaqiri - 82 OVR
Naby Keita - 82 OVR
Joel Matip - 82 OVR
James Milner - 81 OVR
Joe Gomez - 80 OVR
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 80 OVR
Dejan Lovren - 80 OVR
Adam Lallana - 79 OVR
Divock Origi - 78 OVR
Nathaniel Clyne - 78 OVR
Adrian - 76 OVR
Herbie Kane - 67 OVR
Pedro Chirivella - 66 OVR
Sepp van den Berg - 66 OVR
Andy Lonergan - 65 OVR
Rhian Brewster - 64 OVR
Ki-Jana Hoever - 62 OVR
Curtis Jones - 61 OVR
Adam Lewis - 60 OVR