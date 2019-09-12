Liverpool Tie Under-18 Striker Down to New Long-Term Contract

Liverpool have confirmed that academy striker Paul Glatzel has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the club as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury he sustained during the Reds’ pre-season preparations.

Born in the city to German parents, the 18-year-old bagged a staggering 28 goals for the club's Under-18 side last season, which has prompted the Premier League side to act quick to secure his future.





The deal for the highly rated striker is extra significant in the wake of Glatzel's former teammate Bobby Duncan's acrimonious exit from Liverpool to Fiorentina this summer.

Glatzel's impressive form led him to be involved with the Liverpool first-team at their Melwood training centre over the summer, prior to picking up his knee injury. It wasn't just in the league where the youngster excelled, as he also finished top scorer in the FA Youth Cup with eight goals, helping his side win the trophy last season.

Upon commit his future to the Premier League side, the forward told club's official website: “It's a great feeling obviously. I was disappointed to get my injury at the start of the season, but it's a great feeling and it shows that the club has got faith in me. Now I can just focus on my rehab and get back on the pitch.

"I've been at the club for so long and I just want to keep going and see where it takes me. Hopefully, I can crack on now and keep going. The contract makes it easier.

"Mentally, it's good to be able to focus on the rehab and know that there's people that have faith in me and they know I'll come back from my injury stronger and I'll be ready when I'm back on the pitch."

The new contract is a significant signal of backing for the player, who isn't due to return to full fitness for another eight months, although the striker insisted he is getting 'better day by day'.