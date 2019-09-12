Man City Receive Double Injury Boost With Defensive Duo Fit for Premier League Clash With Norwich

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Manchester City have received some positive news that John Stones has returned to full training and will be fit in time for Saturday's Premier League clash with newly-promoted Norwich, while Benjamin Mendy looks set for a return to first-team action.

Pep Guardiola's side have been hit with an injury crisis in central defence after Aymeric Laporte damaged knee cartilage during the 4-0 win over Brighton ahead of the international break, ruling him out for the foreseeable future.

That left Nicolas Otamendi as the club's only fit senior centre half, but the Citizens have been boosted by the return of Stones, who had been sidelined for the last month with a thigh problem. Those fears have been eased, however, with the Daily Mail stating that the Englishman is now back training with the first-team and will be available for Guardiola at the weekend.

After allowing Vincent Kompany to depart the club in favour of a return to his homeland with Anderlecht, the Premier League champions were left with only three recognised centre backs, although Fernandinho has slotted into the role on occasion.

But with Stones back for the clash at Carrow Road, the Spanish boss can breathe a sigh of relief as his side take on Daniel Farke's Canaries, who boast surprise package of the season Teemu Pukki in their ranks.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Stones isn't the only returning defender the club are welcoming back, as Mendy is also available after the full-back successfully completed three weeks of training without issue following a knee operation.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been fulfilling the left-back role admirably in Mendy's absence, although Guardiola will now be faced with a dilemma on whether to reinstate the French defender in place of the in-form Ukrainian.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message