Man Utd Fans Call for Paul Scholes Return as He Steals the Show at Vincent Kompany Testimonial

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes stole the show at Vincent Kompany’s much talked about Manchester City testimonial with a moment of effortless genius that has since gone viral.

Scholes hung up his boots for the second and final time in 2013 and will celebrate his 45th birthday in November, but the 11-time Premier League champions rolled back the years as he turned out for a Premier League All-Stars side against a team of Kompany’s ex-City teammates.

The moment that sent tongues wagging on social media saw a deft no-look pass, shaping to sweep the ball away to his left, but instead simply cushioning the ball with the outside of his foot in the opposite direction and into the path of a teammate.

It completely flummoxed City XI defender Joleon Lescott, who rushed out of his position to meet Scholes as he received the ball from Mikel Arteta, only to be left embarrassed in no man’s land when the ball was knocked past him for Robin van Persie to latch onto.

Given Manchester United’s current trouble in midfield, it led to fans calling for Scholes to make a comeback. Probably only some of them weren’t joking.

The final score was 2-2 after a late equaliser from City XI striker Benjani. Martin Petrov had opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium straight after kick-off, while Robbie Keane and the aforementioned Van Persie got the goals for the visiting Premier League All-Stars.

Kompany himself was unable to participate in the match because of injury, a well known frustration for the Belgian. But, more importantly, the event raised funds and awareness for Tackle4MCR, his own charitable organisation aimed at combating homelessness in Manchester.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message