Man Utd Fans Call for Paul Scholes Return as He Steals the Show at Vincent Kompany Testimonial

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes stole the show at Vincent Kompany’s much talked about Manchester City testimonial with a moment of effortless genius that has since gone viral.

Scholes hung up his boots for the second and final time in 2013 and will celebrate his 45th birthday in November, but the 11-time Premier League champions rolled back the years as he turned out for a Premier League All-Stars side against a team of Kompany’s ex-City teammates.

He sees things that other people don't! 🙌



Outrageous vision and skill from Paul Scholes...🔥 pic.twitter.com/oju4gfh4O5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 11, 2019

The moment that sent tongues wagging on social media saw a deft no-look pass, shaping to sweep the ball away to his left, but instead simply cushioning the ball with the outside of his foot in the opposite direction and into the path of a teammate.

It completely flummoxed City XI defender Joleon Lescott, who rushed out of his position to meet Scholes as he received the ball from Mikel Arteta, only to be left embarrassed in no man’s land when the ball was knocked past him for Robin van Persie to latch onto.

Scholesy stop it 🔥🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ccDzuXIe1g — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 11, 2019

Given Manchester United’s current trouble in midfield, it led to fans calling for Scholes to make a comeback. Probably only some of them weren’t joking.

Good of Manchester City to put on a testimonial match for Paul Scholes — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) September 11, 2019

I'm not even joking when i say get Van Persie and Paul Scholes back at United......



Scholes to boss the Midfield and show Pogba how it's done and Van Persie to show Rashford how to score goals — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) September 11, 2019

Put Scholes back in midfield and he’ll do a job. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 11, 2019

Can Paul Scholes come out of retirement twice? 🤔pic.twitter.com/KLGOUwPeAA — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) September 11, 2019

A reminder that Paul Scholes came out of retirement at 37, bought a pair of boots for £50, had the ball on a string, sprayed cross field passes and helped Man United beat Man City in the FA Cup. Baller ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mewkZ3rikc — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 11, 2019

The final score was 2-2 after a late equaliser from City XI striker Benjani. Martin Petrov had opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium straight after kick-off, while Robbie Keane and the aforementioned Van Persie got the goals for the visiting Premier League All-Stars.

⚽️ is more than just a game. Manchester unifies to prove it for Vinny's testimonial



🤝 @ManUtd idols play

🦁 Zlatan sends a 📽️

🧢 Balotelli appears

🧙🏿‍♂️ Aguero & Scholes wow@ManCity Legends 2⃣🆚2⃣ Premier League All-Stars



BIG RESULT: 💰 raised for Manchester's homeless 👏 pic.twitter.com/1JalvZX1vb — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 11, 2019

Kompany himself was unable to participate in the match because of injury, a well known frustration for the Belgian. But, more importantly, the event raised funds and awareness for Tackle4MCR, his own charitable organisation aimed at combating homelessness in Manchester.