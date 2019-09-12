Raphael Guerreiro, Borussia Dortmund Close to New Deal Through 2023

Raphael Guerreiro is poised to sign a new long-term deal with Borussia Dortmund following positive negotiations between player and club.

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

The midfielder - who can also play at left back - is entering his fourth season with BVB after switching from French outfit Lorient for €12m. He has been plagued by fitness issues since arriving in Germany, suffering 13 different injury setbacks in his time with the Black and Yellows.

However, when available, Guerreiro has been a standout performer for Dortmund, making over 30 appearances in his first and third campaign with the side.

Discussing how contract talks have progressed, team sporting manager Michael Zorc said (as quoted by the club's Twitter account): "We have continued negotiations with him over the last few weeks and we have a general agreement between the club and the players about an extension until 2023. I'm pretty sure we can do it."

Guerreiro featured in 23 Bundesliga matches for Lucien Favre's side last term, despite various muscular problems causing him to miss two months of action.

He scored twice as Dortmund mounted a serious challenge for the Meisterschale, though an end-of-season collapse saw Bayern Munich steal first place and a seventh straight domestic title.

Having gradually forced his way into the Portuguese national setup, Guerreiro was selected for the Nations League final clash with the Netherlands in June. 

He and his teammates won the encounter 1-0 in front of a jubilant home crowd courtesy of a goal from Goncalo Guedes, that victory securing the country's second trophy in three years.

