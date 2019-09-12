Real Madrid Handed Luka Modric Injury Blow Ahead of La Liga Clash With Levante

Real Madrid have confirmed Luka Modric has sustained a muscular injury to his right leg while away on international duty, and while no date has been set for his return, he will likely miss the club's upcoming clash with Levante on Saturday.

Modric had been away with Croatia over the recent break, playing every minute of his side's 4-0 victory over Slovakia and subsequent 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan as the Blazers moved to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Having scored in the draw with Azerbaijan, it appeared as though Modric had finished the match unscathed, but a report on Madrid's official website has confirmed the club doctors have discovered an injury he picked up while away with the national side.

A statement read: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid remain unbeaten in La Liga this season, but have only picked up one win from their opening three matches and currently sit fifth in the table.

An opening day victory over Celta Vigo was dampened by Modric being sent off in the 51st minute, and subsequent draws against Valladolid and Villarreal to inspire in Zinedine Zidane's first full season at the club since returning for a second spell as manager.

The knock picked up by Modric has only added to an already growing injury at the Santiago Bernabeu that has seen Eden Hazard yet to feature, while Marco Asensio is out for the season after suffering ruptured knee ligaments during pre-season.

Rodrygo could return from hamstring injury, but James Rodriguez will not shake off a calf problem in time for the weekend. Isco has also fallen victim to hamstring strain and will miss out, while Luka Jovic will be forced to watch from the sidelines after sustaining a hip problem.