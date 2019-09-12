Scottish Side Fort William End Barren Run With First League Win in 882 Days

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Fans of many sides endure long runs in their respective clubs' histories where the ball doesn't fall too kindly and wins seem harder to achieve with every passing day.

However, spare a thought for anyone associated with Fort William FC of the Highland Football League, who went a staggering 882 days without winning a league match.

That barren run was brought to an almighty halt on 11 September 2019, as the Scottish minnows obliterated (well sort of) Clachnacuddin 1-0 to record their first victory in the league well over two years. 

Founded in 1974, the club campaigned vigorously for entry into the Highland Football League, but were repeatedly rejected until they were finally permitted entry into the division in 1985, where they have remained since.

They play their matches in the picturesque setting of Claggan Park, which sits in the shadows of Scotland's tallest peak, Ben Nevis, and can hold up to 1,800 spectators.

While their dreaded league run has been brought to an end, this is not the first spell without the victory the club have extinguished this year. 

In July, a 69-match competitive winless run was ended when they defeated Nairn County 5–2 in a North of Scotland Cup tie, which halted a 707-day streak without a win.

Such was the interest in the so-called 'worst football club in Britain', BBC Scotland produced a documentary named The Fort which followed the club throughout that spell and was released just one day before their eventual victory.

For the first time in a very long time, Fort William will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce when they travel to Victoria Park to take on Buckie Thistle in a mouth-watering league clash against the Jags.

