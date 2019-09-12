Tottenham Handed Major Fitness Boost as 5 First-Team Players Could Return From Injury

Tottenham have confirmed as many as five injured first-team players could be in line to return against Crystal Palace this weekend, although Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso are still missing from selection.

The Premier League season and international break has taken its toll on Mauricio Pochettino's squad, with summer signings Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele all missing at least some of the campaign through injury.

Tottenham's fortunes could be about to change, however, as they've confirmed Sessegnon and Ndombele are among five first-team players who are being assessed for selection against Crystal Palace.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters and centre back Davinson Sánchez are also among the group of stars who could return from the treatment table this weekend.

Tottenham were forced to go into the 2019/20 season with two key players missing as Dele Alli overcame a hamstring problem, while Son Heung-min served a suspension following his red card in the penultimate game last season against Bournemouth - just the second dismissal of his career.

Both players returned for the trip to rivals Arsenal just before the international break, but Tottenham have now been without Ndombele and Dier since last month, while Sessegnon still hasn't made his debut in north London.

Saturday's opponents Crystal Palace have escaped relatively unscathed in terms of injuries and it's shown with their early season form, currently sitting two points clear of Tottenham in fourth place in the Premier League.

Fans are still waiting to see the likes of Jairo Riedewald and James Tomkins this season, but Roy Hodgson has changed very little so far, with more than half of his starting lineup staying the same after four games.