Report: Tottenham Preparing to Offer Eriksen in Deal to Sign Dybala

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing another bid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala in January.

By 90Min
September 12, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing another bid for Juventus star Paulo Dybala in January, and could be willing to include Christian Eriksen in the deal. 

Spurs were heavily linked with the Argentine towards the end of the summer's transfer window, but ultimately failed to agree a deal with the Serie A champions. 

But according to a report from Italian publication Tuttosport, they have not given up on signing the playmaker, and are already readying themselves for another pursuit of the player this winter.

It is understood that Mauricio Pochettino and co. are also willing to include wantaway midfielder Eriksen in the deal in an attempt to force it through. 

The Danish international spoke of his desire for a 'new challenge' at the start of the summer, and was thus linked with moves to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and, yes, Juventus - all of which failed to materialize. 

However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and, considering his comments last summer and his sporadic minutes so far this season, at the moment a contract extension seems unlikely. 

Which would make him - as Spurs have clearly realised - the perfect makeweight in any deal for Dybala in January.

After being informed that he was surplus to requirements over the summer, and that the club were courting offers, Dybala has been even more peripheral than Eriksen thus far in Turin, sitting out of the club's first Serie A clash completely before making a 14-minute cameo against Napoli.

This naturally makes him ripe for approach in January, and it is understood that he remains Tottenham's No. 1 target going into that window, though PSG remain similarly interested, after they failed with a £73m bid over the summer.

