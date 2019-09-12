Tottenham Step Up Vedat Muriqi Interest After Scouts Attend Fine Display in England Defeat

Tottenham remain interested in Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi after the striker topped off an all-round impressive display against England with a goal from the penalty spot in their Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Muriqi was a menace to the Three Lions' backline on Tuesday night, and his strike meant he now has notched three goals and two assists from his five qualifying matches with the Group A side.

It was previously reported that Tottenham saw Muriqi, who is 6'4, as an ideal replacement for Fernando Llorente - who left to join Napoli this summer after his contract expired in north London - with the club sending scouts to watch the forward with a view to a January move.





Now, another Turkish publication, Fanatik, have added further fuel to the fire by stating that Spurs’ head of scouting Steve Hitchen was present at St Mary’s to watch the front man - liking what he saw from the towering striker.

Sport Witness, who relayed the report, claim some publications have added that Mauricio Pochettino was also present on the south coast in order to get a first-hand look at the Kosovan, though this is unconfirmed.

The 25-year-old has made a great start to his Fenerbahce career following his £3m move from fellow Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor. Two goals in his first three matches have caught the attention of the Premier League outfit, and it's added that further scouts will be sent to Istanbul to watch him in action for his new club in due course.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Currently under contract with Fenerbahce until June 2023, what fee would be required to lure Muriqi away from the club is not known, but 12 goals in 13 Super Lig appearances this calendar year have sparked the attentions of Pochettino's side and he could be deemed a viable back-up option to Harry Kane.