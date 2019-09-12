Wilfried Zaha Sacks Agent Over Failed Arsenal & Everton Summer Moves

Wilfried Zaha has sacked his agent after growing disillusioned with his services, after a summer of heated speculation failed to end in a move away from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal and Everton were two of the sides who expressed the most interest in the Ivorian winger, but bids from both clubs were not enough to lure to Eagles into selling, despite Zaha's desperation to play European football.

While Palace's valuation of the forward was not met, Zaha has apparently acted quickly to ensure that future transfer windows don't go the same way, by dumping his agent Will Salthouse of agency USM. Zaha cited the agent's relationship with the club's chairman Steve Parish as a key factor in the decision, revealed The Times.

According to sources close to the publication, the FA were informed of a 'dispute' between the 26-year-old and his representative.

Such was Zaha's eagerness to leave Selhurst Park, he handed in a transfer request in the closing days of window, having been quoted by the Daily Mail previously affirming his desire to part ways with the club.

“For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies,” he said.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“I’m blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer. I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity."





However, the winger's decision to part way with his agent indicates that Zaha still harbours hopes of leaving south London, given the long-standing relationship between Salthouse and Parish. The agent has completed a number of deals with the club previously but Zaha's decision to cut those ties all but confirms he hasn't given up on his dreams of leaving the Premier League club.