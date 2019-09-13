Arsenal have confirmed that striker Alexandre Lacazette is set for a few weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Frenchman was initially a doubt for the Gunners' upcoming meeting with Watford after limping off during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

However, Arsenal have taken to their official website to confirm that Lacazette will actually miss the game against Watford because of an underlying injury to his ankle, which could keep him sidelined until October.

The club wrote: "After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness. Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks. He is likely to be back in action in October."

After the meeting with Watford, Arsenal will kick off their Europa League campaign with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt, but they will have to do so without Lacazette. The Frenchman is also expected to miss meetings with Aston Villa and Manchester United.

However, Rob Holding, Dinos Mavropanos, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney have all returned to full training with the senior side, so Unai Emery will be hopeful of welcoming the group back to his matchday squad in the near future.

Losing Lacazette will be a huge blow to Arsenal. He has formed a dynamic attacking trio with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe this season, but he will now need to be replaced for the next few weeks.

Aubameyang will likely feature as the central striker, meaning there could be opportunities for the likes of Reiss Nelson, Mesut Ozil or Gabriel Martinelli on the left side or Arsenal's attack.

The Gunners have picked up seven points from their opening four games, and they will hope that the return of so many key players will help get them back to winning ways in Lacazette's absence.