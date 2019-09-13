Atletico Madrid Launch New Retro Third Kit as Los Rojiblancos Keep Sky-Blue Theme Running

We may be well into September, but the kit launches keep rolling in, with Atletico Madrid the latest club to unveil a new third kit that has fans drooling.

The La Liga runners-up kept things simple yet effective with their home and away kits for this season, opting for their traditional red and black stripes at home and a plain black change strip.

But while their third kit doesn't exactly rip up the status quo, it may well be the pick of the bunch, as the club on Friday released the first images of their new Nike light-blue number.

[🔴⚪🔴] BELIEVE AND WIN



🆕 HERE IT IS! Our new third kit for the 2019/20 season! 👕🔵



‼❕‼ Available at all our official stores 🛍

👉 https://t.co/ECmJUhhnRP#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/Y9W6NsIdSY — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 13, 2019

They did of course wear sky-blue on occasion last season, with a busy kit featuring a Madrid cityscape going down like a lead balloon with some.

There are no such concerns this time around, however, as Atleti's new retro effort, featuring faded diagonal pinstripes and a navy blue trim, has left fans across the continent envious.

The only element that has sparked any degree of controversy is the complex collar design, first seen on Chelsea's third kit for the 2019/20 season, but it seems to fit like a glove with the throwback nature of the shirt.

Atlético Madrid drop their new '90s-themed third kit ❄️ pic.twitter.com/iXMtihDycH — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 13, 2019

There is a more subtle reference to the club's home city present, with the seven stars at the top of the collar chosen to represent the club's bond with Madrid.

It will be worn with matching light-blue socks and shorts of either the same colour or navy, depending on potential clashes with the opposition.