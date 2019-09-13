Atletico Madrid Launch New Retro Third Kit as Los Rojiblancos Keep Sky-Blue Theme Running

By 90Min
September 13, 2019

We may be well into September, but the kit launches keep rolling in, with Atletico Madrid the latest club to unveil a new third kit that has fans drooling.

The La Liga runners-up kept things simple yet effective with their home and away kits for this season, opting for their traditional red and black stripes at home and a plain black change strip.

But while their third kit doesn't exactly rip up the status quo, it may well be the pick of the bunch, as the club on Friday released the first images of their new Nike light-blue number.

They did of course wear sky-blue on occasion last season, with a busy kit featuring a Madrid cityscape going down like a lead balloon with some. 

There are no such concerns this time around, however, as Atleti's new retro effort, featuring faded diagonal pinstripes and a navy blue trim, has left fans across the continent envious. 

The only element that has sparked any degree of controversy is the complex collar design, first seen on Chelsea's third kit for the 2019/20 season, but it seems to fit like a glove with the throwback nature of the shirt. 

There is a more subtle reference to the club's home city present, with the seven stars at the top of the collar chosen to represent the club's bond with Madrid.

It will be worn with matching light-blue socks and shorts of either the same colour or navy, depending on potential clashes with the opposition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message