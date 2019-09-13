Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & Barcelona Declare Interest in Kai Havertz Ahead of Summer Bidding War

Bayer Leverkusen talent Kai Havertz has been tipped to choose between Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona next summer as he prepares to take the next step in his fledgling career.

The 20-year-old is one of the most talked about talents in European football after managing 27 combined goals and assists for Leverkusen from attacking midfield last season.

Havertz has been linked with Liverpool and the youngster has a reported value of as much as €100m (£91m). But, as things stand, Anfield or anywhere in England doesn’t appear to be the likely destination for a player who also already has five senior caps for Germany.

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund are also expected to miss out on Havertz, despite apparently holding strong interest in the player.

That is perhaps surprising given the club’s reputation for promoting and developing emerging talents, with Christian Pulisic and Jadon Sancho fine recent examples of their record.

It is said that Dortmund are likely to be able to afford Havertz’s vast price tag if they sell Sancho at the end of the season, with the England international heavily linked with Manchester United and the subject of the confirmed talks in March.

But even if Dortmund have the funds, Bild suggests they may be out of luck. The German publication suggests that there is more chance of Havertz sealing a move to domestic heavyweights and rivals Bayern, or Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona instead.

All three European giants have been in the process of rebuilding this summer and largely recruiting younger players with long-term potential, with those jobs not yet complete.

The player’s own recent take on his future was one of patience, stating, “I am happy to stay at Leverkusen for one more year. What happens next summer will be experienced in the future.”