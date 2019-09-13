Mauricio Pochettino Discusses Kieran Trippier's Move as Defender Opens Up on 'Disappointing' Exit

Mauricio Pochettino has said there are no hard feelings between himself and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, after quotes from the right-back this week appeared to suggest that Tottenham forced him out against his will.

The 28-year-old endured a frustrating 2018/19 campaign, with injuries quelling his gametime and preventing him from rediscovering the form he showed for England at the 2018 World Cup. There were talks he could move on throughout the second half of the season, but his £20m move to La Liga caught more than a few off-guard.

Despite putting things behind him after a fast start to life in the Spanish capital, playing every minute of Atleti's 100% start to the seasonnthere remain some lingering questions about his hasty exit from the North London club. Particularly since he spoke to Spanish earlier this month (as per Football London), touching on the 'disappointing' nature of his exit.

"He [Pochettino] didn't say he wanted to move me on. I tried to speak to the chairman about it. I spoke to the manager about his plans and I didn't get a yes and I didn't get a no. So you get the impression.

“It’s disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay, I had another couple of years left, but everything happens for a reason. Me and the manager didn't leave on bad terms, he has done a lot for me and I respect him highly. It's just a few things, I tried to speak to the chairman I just didn't really get an answer."

It's not something the Spurs boss has taken lying down, and asked about the situation ahead of the London Derby with Crystal Palace this weekend, Pochettino says the two have been in communication through Harry Kane, and that there is no ill-feeling between them.

"I didn't see [the quotes] but I heard about it. I can explain how I feel. We had a conversation where he explained he was going to move to Atletico Madrid - okay nothing more.

"Yesterday when Harry Kane arrived back he said to me did you get Kieran’s text? I said 'no' because I changed my number. Maybe because he doesn't have the new number?

"He believes his words were twisted - I don’t know anything more. Kieran translated this message to me through Harry Kane. He wanted to tell me.

"But I've got no problem with Kieran. In football decisions happen and players move from one club to another. Look, what happened happened and we need to move on and he needs to think of Atletico Madrid and be happy there. There’s no point to talk about if something happened or didn't happen."