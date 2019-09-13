Newcastle United: The XI That Should Start Against Liverpool

Despite the doomsday atmosphere present around the club coming into the season, life under Steve Bruce at St. James' Park has not actually been that bad thus far, with Newcastle collecting four points from their opening four fixtures.

The Magpies did get knocked out of the EFL Cup, but prior to this defeat Bruce had led his side to a famous 1-0 win over Tottenham and a 1-1 draw with last year's FA Cup finalists, Watford.

This fine league form is unlikely to continue however, as Newcastle's next fixture is a daunting trip to Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

Here's is which starting XI 90min thinks is best equipped to perform a miracle and prevent the Magpies from losing against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - One of Newcastle's standout performers of last season, Dubravka hasn't missed a single minute of Premier League action this campaign. Steve Bruce will be hoping that the Slovakian's confidence was not knocked by conceding four goals against Croatia during the international break.





Emil Krafth (RWB) - We have Krafth listed as a 'wing-back' here, but how much attacking the Swedish international will actually be able to do in the game is questionable. The 25-year-old will likely be too busy trying to keep Sadio Mané quiet to make too many forward runs.

Paul Dummett (CB) - Having previously been considered a full-back, Dummett was transformed into a central defender by Rafa Benitez last Christmas and since then he's never looked back. A determined and passionate operator, the Welshman has made the second most clearances of any Newcastle player this season.





Jamaal Lascelles (CB) - Overlooked for another England squad recently, Newcastle skipper Lascelles will be eager to prove a point to Gareth Southgate over the next few games. A staunch defensive organiser, the Magpies defence will need all of their captain's leadership to cope with the interchanging runs of the Liverpool front line.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Fabian Schar (CB) - Schar scored a fine header against Watford last time out and the towering Swiss international's threat from set pieces will be vital in a game in which the Magpies are unlikely to generate a huge amount of opportunities from open play. Schar comes into the fixture off the back of an unbeaten international break where he was also deployed in a back three.





Jetro Willems (LWB) - After a bizarre start to his Newcastle career when miscommunication from the bench resulted in Willems playing in centre-midfield against Arsenal, the Dutchman has started to look comfortable at wing-back for the Magpies. An injury to Matt Richie means the 25-year-old is expected to have a lengthy run in the first team, so it's good new that's he's shaken off a hamstring issue in time for the Liverpool game.

Midfielders

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - With Sean Longstaff unfortunately ruled out with an ankle injury, Jonjo Shelvey will have a chance to impress against his former club. In games similar to this last campaign, the 27-year-old was often rested as he was not viewed to possess the appropriate defensive discipline to sit in a low-block. This is a perfect opportunity to prove to his new manager that these perceptions were wrong.

Isaac Hayden (CM) - A far more disciplined, defensive-minded player than Shelvey, Hayden will play a key role in disrupting Liverpool's slick midfield. The 24-year-old has played every second for the Magpies in the Premier League this season and will be hoping to keep this record going against the Reds.

Forwards

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Miguel Almirón (RW) - Since joining Newcastle for a club record fee last January, Almirón has been rather underwhelming. The Paraguay international may have got his first goal for the national team this week but he is still waiting to score for his new club. Could Anfield be the place to break his duck?

Joelinton (ST) - Joelinton often has a thankless task leading the line for the Magpies with creativity in very short supply. Despite this, the powerful Brazilian has still managed to open his scoring account under Steve Bruce and his work rate never falters.

Chrstian Atsu (LW) - Atsu's career stats make for grim reading. Over 200 games played and only 22 goals scored. Ah well, maybe he's more of a creator...Nope - he's only managed 23 assists in the same time. While this is less than impressive, an injury to Allan Saint-Maximin means that the Ghanaian has residency over the left-wing spot for at least the next month.