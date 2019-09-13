Valencia & Benfica Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Crystal Palace Starlet Jadan Raymond

Valencia and Benfica are leading the race to sign 15-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond, who impressed for England Under-17s at the Syrenka Cup this summer.

England actually won the youth tournament in Poland, earning a penalty shootout victory over the hosts in the final - in which Raymond netted the all-important spot kicks to seal the victory.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are desperate to reward the teenager with a new contract, but they are struggling to strike a deal with Raymond. As a result, Valencia and Benfica have now swooped in to try and lure him overseas.

He is in the final year of his youth contract with Palace and could be available for just £250,000 in compensation, which would not be a problem for either of the European giants.

Both Valencia and Benfica were keeping a close eye on the friendly tournament, which brought together a number of European countries' Under-17 sides, in the hope of finding some exciting young prospects, and they have both settled on Raymond.

Palace are well aware of his ability, having seen Raymond lead their Under-15 side to the Premier League National Super Floodlit Cup in May. The teenager impressed in the final of that competition - a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic - and he managed to carry that form over into the Syrenka Cup with England.

However, Raymond's head may have been turned by the interest from overseas, and he could soon become the latest in a long line of British youngsters to leave England in search of regular first-team football.

Best team in england❤️ Super Floodlit ✅ pic.twitter.com/x6s9clvGGO — Jadan Raymond (@JadanRaymond) May 3, 2019

On top of deciding which club to commit his future to, Raymond must also make a similar decision about his international allegiance. The 15-year-old has also represented Wales at Under-16 level, and both countries are thought to be keen to bring him on board.