Watford to Add Bitcoin Branding on Sleeves as Part of Existing Sponsorship Deal

Watford have agreed to expand their partnership with multicurrency betting firm Sportsbet.io, and they will now feature Bitcoin branding on the sleeves of their shirts.

The Hornets opted to replace FxPro with Sportsbet.io as their primary shirt sponsor, but have constantly been looking for ways to maximise their relationship.

Bring your home or away shirt to either the Vicarage Road or @intuwatford stores and get the @Bitcoin logo printed for free!



👕👍 pic.twitter.com/NA0B7vjDUq — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 12, 2019

Watford took to their official website to reveal the decision to include the Bitcoin logo on their sleeves, insisting that it has been done to help educate the wider public about the benefits of using the cryptocurrency.

To try and encourage fans to use Bitcoin, Watford confirmed that the sponsorship will be crowd-funded, meaning anyone who uses Bitcoin will be able to share in the exclusive perks which are offered to Watford's sponsors.

Users can bid for space on LED boards shown on matchdays, as well as use of the Bitcoin box at Vicarage Road and exclusive club merchandise.

Justin Le Brocque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, said: “The crypto community have been hugely supportive of us since we began, so putting the Bitcoin logo on the sleeve felt like a fun way to give something back while also showing them our support.

“Some of the biggest challenges we and others like us face is raising awareness, dispelling common myths around cryptos and educating the public on the advantages and opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

“Our partnership with Watford marks a major disruption in the world of traditional sports sponsorship, and by adding the Bitcoin logo we hope this world’s first partnership will create even more buzz around cryptocurrencies.”

Scott Duxbury, Watford's chairman & CEO, added: “Placing the Bitcoin logo on a Premier League shirt is something that challenges the accepted norm. We’re excited about the partnerships and the potential for new global conversations that it could help start for our club.”