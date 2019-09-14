The international break has delayed La Liga’s start to September, but Barcelona is set to make up for lost time and host Valencia on Saturday in the first of five games over the next 14 days. Lionel Messi is yet to make an appearance this term, but could make his season debut to hand the hosts a welcome boost on attack.

The Blaugrana are yet to win away from home this season, but can at least rely on a strong home record thus far—they thumped Real Betis 5-2 in their only previous match at the Camp Nou. Valencia is level on points with Barca, but have a more recent win to its name, having picked up its first victory of 2019-20 when it beat Mallorca, 2-0, in its last outing.

Ansu Fati, 16, and Arthur came off the bench to each score in a disappointing 2-2 draw at Osasuna in Week 3. That miss left the defending league champions with one point from a possible six away from home this season. Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral will still be without winger Carlos Soler (ankle) and right-back Cristiano Piccini (knee) for the trip to Catalonia.

Los Che emerged with a 2-2 draw in their most recent visit to the Camp Nou in February, a result in which Messi scored twice to pull his side back from the brink after they fell two behind. Marcelino will hope they can get over the finish line with three points intact this time.

Barca fullbacks Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo are each in contention to be featured against Valencia. However, defender Samuel Umtiti doesn’t look like he’ll be ready to return after recently pulling out of the France squad. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are unlikely to be fit until closer to the end of September, intensifying the pressure on Antoine Griezmann to lead from the front.

How to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch on fuboTV. Watch for free by signing up for a seven-day trial.