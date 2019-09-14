Christian Eriksen Hopeful Real Madrid Will Reignite Interest Following Previous Contact With Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is still hopeful over a move to Real Madrid, but the Denmark international must wait for the call from Los Blancos to confirm their continued interest.

The 27-year-old's Spurs contract runs out at the end of this season, and having made his intentions to leave North London clear, he is refusing to enter into negotiations to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Eriksen has attracted the interest of Real Madrid in the past, and according to Marca, the Spanish giants originally expressed their desire to bring the Spurs star to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2018.

Despite the deadlock between the club and Eriksen over the player's future, the Denmark international is prepared to continue working hard for his team and concentrate on his football.

Spurs have made a difficult start to the new Premier League season, only wining one of their opening four matches. Eriksen was decisive in that victory, however, coming on as a second-half substitute and changing the London side's fortunes in a cagey match against Aston Villa.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Eriksen is hopeful that Madrid will reignite their interest from the previous summer, and the Danish star will be able to negotiate a deal in January for the coming season as a free transfer, which is certainly preferable for Madrid.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to agree some form of contract extension with his star midfielder and will be desperate to avoid losing the Tottenham number 23 for nothing the end of the season.