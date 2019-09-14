Ernesto Valverde Discusses Lionel Messi's Barcelona Future After That Interview

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has stressed that reports over Lionel Messi's commitment to the club have been overplayed following revelations about his contract at Camp Nou.

The Argentina international is available to leave on a free transfer at the end of any given season, and while Messi isn't thinking about leaving Barcelona any time soon, he made it clear in an interview with SPORT that the club's success is vital to his future.

However, Valverde believes media outlets have been too quick at jumping the gun over a potential rift with Messi that's growing behind the scenes.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"I didn't want to read it [the SPORT interview]. I know what Leo has to say," Valverde said, quoted by Goal. "He expresses himself naturally and then people tend to misinterpret what he has said.

"Everything he says, people try to squeeze out every sub-meaning from his words. I think he was just trying to express things naturally, I don't think we need to worry.

"I don't think there are any doubts regarding his future. It's the club that decides which players it's going to keep or not, but I don't think there are any concerns, certainly I don't have any concerns about it."

Messi has been out of action for Barcelona all season so far and was expected to return against Valencia this weekend, but Valverde added that the club's talisman will likely miss another week of club football.

That means that Messi also won't make the club's trip to face Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message