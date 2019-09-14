On Saturday, PSG welcomed Strasbourg at Parc de Princes as Thomas Tuchel's side introduced new players including Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi, who arrived to Paris from Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively.

The game was also Neymar Jr's return to the team for the first time this season after a controversial summer, which included a rape allegation, injuries and the player's desire to leave for his former club Barcelona.

Fans made themselves heard, whistled and made offensive gestures during the pre-game warmup.

PSG Ultras to Neymar Senior: “Go & sell your son in Vila Mimosa (an area of Rio de Janeiro known for prostitution)!” #PSGRCSA pic.twitter.com/FtHMxQU9Kh — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) September 14, 2019

In addition, when Neymar's name was heard over the loudspeaker, PSG's ultras jeered and whistled.

This would continue during the game everytime he touched the ball, where fans would also scream insults and obsenities at the Brazilian.

The game is currently scoreless with PSG controlling most of the action but wary of Strasbourg's counterattacking plan.