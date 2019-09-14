Neymar Booed as Brazilian Returns to PSG's First Team vs. Strasbourg

After a controversial summer between Neymar Jr and PSG, fans showed their frustrations on Saturday by displaying banners and booing the Brazilian every time he touched the ball. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
September 14, 2019

On Saturday, PSG welcomed Strasbourg at Parc de Princes as Thomas Tuchel's side introduced new players including Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi, who arrived to Paris from Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively.

The game was also Neymar Jr's return to the team for the first time this season after a controversial summer, which included a rape allegation, injuries and the player's desire to leave for his former club Barcelona.

Fans made themselves heard, whistled and made offensive gestures during the pre-game warmup.

In addition, when Neymar's name was heard over the loudspeaker, PSG's ultras jeered and whistled.

This would continue during the game everytime he touched the ball, where fans would also scream insults and obsenities at the Brazilian.

The game is currently scoreless with PSG controlling most of the action but wary of Strasbourg's counterattacking plan. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message