Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confident in Man Utd 'Plan' Despite Worst Start in 27 Years

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced his side are on the right path, after being impressed with their performances at the start of the new Premier League season.

The Red Devils are yet to win a game since opening day, with Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial getting on the scoresheet in a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea. However, squad disharmony and a general lack of quality have seen United draw away to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, before a damaging home loss to Crystal Palace ahead of the international break.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Eagles secured their first league victory at Old Trafford since 1989, with the following week's stalemate at St Mary's seeing United record their worst beginning to a campaign since 1992/93 - 27 years ago.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer believes there is no cause for concern, telling reporters (as quoted by the Mirror): "There’s always pressure when you’re here, but of course I’m ­confident in what we’re doing.

"We’ve got a plan and the performances haven’t told me that we need to change ­direction. Results, that’s a different matter, but when you concede three goals from four chances, there’s not a lot you can control.

"They’re games we should have won," the Norwegian explained. "We know that, but that’s ­another matter. We can control how we play, how we practise and how we prepare.

"We’ve lost one game since 1 July and it sounds like we’re really struggling, but that’s just the way it is at United and you have to handle it."


Solskjaer also took the time to discuss David De Gea's situation at the club, with the Spaniard's current deal set to expire in the summer. 

His coach said: "I’ve obviously not been involved in all the discussions, but I’m pretty confident we’ll get this sorted.

"David’s never ever said anything else to me other than that he loves this club. “He wants to stay here and he’s had a fantastic time."

