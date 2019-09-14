Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists He Is 'Pretty Confident' Over David de Gea Contract Situation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'pretty confident' that the club can reach an agreement over a new contract with first-team goalkeeper David de Gea.

The 28-year-old only stayed at Old Trafford beyond the summer thanks to a clause which was activated last season, but de Gea is free to talk to clubs in Europe from 1 January and has already attracted interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

But Solskjaer believes that de Gea could still commit his long-term future to the club, even though it's still unknown exactly how close an agreement is to being completed.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I am pretty confident we will get this sorted," Solskjaer said, quoted by the BBC. "David has never, ever said to me anything other than he loves the club, has had a fantastic time and wants to stay. So let's just hope we get it over the line."

De Gea's future at Manchester United will continue to be one of the biggest talking points of the season, especially during the build-up to the January transfer window.

It was recently suggested that United were 'close' to an agreement with the Spain international which would see him sign a new five-year deal, worth £19.5m a season.

But Solskjaer's comments have all-but-confirmed United are still locked in negotiations with de Gea as they desperately look to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2020.

Although Manchester United understandably want to extend de Gea's contract beyond this season, the Spain international has come under heavy criticism over the last 18 months for a handful of uncharacteristic performances.

De Gea was at the centre of attention during the World Cup after making individual errors, while that's also seeped into his club form where he most recently conceded a soft, last-minute winner against Crystal Palace.