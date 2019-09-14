Samuel Eto'o Reveals Jose Mourinho Still Speaks to Ex-Inter Players in WhatsApp Group Every Day

José Mourinho still keeps in contact with a group of former Inter players, that he managed 10 years ago, in a WhatsApp group, according to Samuel Eto'o.

The former Cameroon international, who recently retired from professional football, enjoyed two separate spells under Mourinho during his career, initially winning the Champions League at San Siro before following him to Chelsea later in his career.

Mourinho has been out of the limelight for almost a year after he left Manchester United in 2018, but Eto'o claims that the Special One is still 'obsessed' with football and even talks to his former Inter players every day.

"This man [Mourinho] created a family at Inter Milan," Eto'o said, quoted by The Daily Mail. "We have a WhatsApp group which we all talk on every day, celebrating birthdays and reliving memories and Jose is always updating us on the scores around Europe, he is obsessed!"

Mourinho has been linked with a handful of positions across Europe since his departure from Old Trafford, but the 56-year-old insists he wants to wait for the perfect opportunity to come about before ending his sabbatical.

"The most important thing for me is that my next role is with an elite club that has an ambition which challenges and excites me," Mourinho said.

"I miss coaching a lot, but I won't return to working just for the sake of coaching again.

"I love La Liga and the pride I have to have won this fantastic league is massive. I may have left six years ago but trust me, spiritually, and in the manner I speak of La Liga, I am an ambassador even without the official title."