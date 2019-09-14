Mauricio Pochettino must win soon if Tottenham Hotspur is to keep alive any glimmer of a Premier League title chance, and his side host Crystal Palace as the domestic campaign resumes in Week 5. The north Londoners lost, 1-0, to Newcastle United in their most recent outing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, knowing anything but a win over Palace will be deemed a failure.

That might strike as odd considering the Eagles performed a smash-and-grab to beat Manchester United, 2-1, at Old Trafford in August, but Spurs are all the more desperate after taking just five points from four games. United has an identical record at this stage, but Pochettino & Co. have bigger aspirations after finishing second in last season’s Champions League and running to fourth in England’s top flight.

Tottenham has failed to win in three matches since coming from behind to beat Aston Villa in their home opener on the first weekend. Granted, that run includes a 2-2 draw against Manchester City and Arsenal, but they fell apart from two goals up to share spoils with the latter and were embarrassed by the Magpies in between.

Palace chief Roy Hodgson earned a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Month for August after his side improved upon a slow start to this season and have now won their last two on the trot.

Tottenham has won their last three matches at home to Crystal Palace—four including just league fixtures—whose only recent wins over this opponent have come in the FA Cup. Spurs are on a run of eight successive league wins over Palace (home and away) and will hope a favorable record against this opponent provides a route back to the win column.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

