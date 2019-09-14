Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Statistics Indicate Visitors Potentially Set for Bleak Afternoon

Crystal Palace have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far, losing just one of their opening four games to ensure that they start this weekend inside the top four.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made a stuttering start to the campaign, already finding themselves seven points behind the early pace-setters Liverpool after just four matches.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Reasons for optimism for Palace fans then. Or perhaps not.

The statistics suggest that this could be the perfect game for Spurs to kick-start their season.

The hosts are currently on an eight match winning streak in the league against Palace, their longest run against any side in the Premier League era. In fact, you would have to go back over 50 years to find a longer run for Spurs, when they won ten on the trot against Birmingham and nine against Blackpool in the 1960s.

Palace's record at Tottenham makes grim reading for their supporters as well. Not only have they failed to win on any of their last seven visits to Tottenham, but they have also been unable to score in the last six of those.

Is there any good news for the away side? In a word: yes.

In recent years, Tottenham have been extremely difficult to beat at home. They went the entire season unbeaten at White Hart Lane during their final campaign at their old stadium in 2016/17.

Yet, the trip to north London is no longer as tricky as it once was.

Tottenham have lost two of their last four home matches, which is more defeats than they had suffered in their previous 30 games at Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Indeed, Tottenham are having to get used to falling behind at home lately. They have trailed for 127 minutes in their opening two home games of the season - 22 more than any other team.

Furthermore, Palace's recent away record against the 'big six' should give them confidence. In their last five trips to the best sides in the league, they have won on three occasions, beating Manchester City and Arsenal in 2018/19, whilst they overcame Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford last month.

They also have the in-form Jordan Ayew in their ranks who has scored in his last two league outings. If he finds the net again on Saturday, then he will become just the fourth Ghanaian to score in three successive Premier League games, joining brother Andre Ayew, along with Asamoah Gyan and Tony Yeboah as the only players to have done so.

To conclude, the recent history between the two sides signals a home win, yet Spurs still seem some way off their best, and Palace are on the up.

It would be foolish to write off Roy Hodgson's men here. They are fully capable of pulling off another upset.