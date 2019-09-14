Twitter Explodes as Norwich Stun Manchester City at Carrow Road

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Norwich City pulled off one of the great Premier League shocks as the injury-ravaged side defeated champions Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday evening.

Kevin De Bruyne's omission from the Sky Blues' starting lineup was certainly a shock and Fantasy Premier League players did not hide their disappointment... 

Pep Guardiola did, however, select KDB lookalike Oleksandr Zinchenko, but the Ukrainian was a little wayward in the early stages...

That's a bit harsh, Mr Hudson. He's been a solid performer in a team that's won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup in the last 18 months!

A forgettable first 15 minutes passed by, with Sky Sports commentator the main entertainment of the opening quarter-hour...

Then out of nowhere, City took the lead! I'm obviously talking about Norwich City, the overwhelming favourites for the game...

The Citizens needed a hero, a man to stand up and turn the tide. But, who do they have to do such a thing? Maybe, one of the subs could do the trick...

Sergio Aguero nearly levelled matters with a stretching header, only for the Canaries to strike again. Teemu Pukki again wasn't the scorer, though the Finnish hitman teed up Todd Cantwell and the midfielder couldn't miss...

The Sky Blues weren't the only ones frustrated by goings on at Carrow Road...

However, hope rekindled for City when Sergio Aguero nodded past Tim Krul with the half about to end...

The Canaries weren't finished; up stepped Pukki to power in a third after a horror show at the back for Guardiola...

A two-goal lead once more, but the home fans were still nervous...

Fortunately for them, Nicolas Otamendi was not on form and looking shaky...

Norwich held out until the final three minutes. The ball fell to Rodri and the Spaniard arrowed it into the bottom corner from far out...

Try as they might, Aguero and co couldn't find a third as Carrow Road went wild...

A win for the ages. All hail the giant slayers.

