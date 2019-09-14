Twitter Explodes as Norwich Stun Manchester City at Carrow Road

Norwich City pulled off one of the great Premier League shocks as the injury-ravaged side defeated champions Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday evening.

Kevin De Bruyne's omission from the Sky Blues' starting lineup was certainly a shock and Fantasy Premier League players did not hide their disappointment...

No De Bruyne in starting XI



FPL owners: pic.twitter.com/qpc2qVqsLD — Akara boy (@iamakaraboy) September 14, 2019

Pep Guardiola did, however, select KDB lookalike Oleksandr Zinchenko, but the Ukrainian was a little wayward in the early stages...

Obviously he will now either score or create a goal as I have form for this but Zinchenko has made an absolutely awful start for Manchester City. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) September 14, 2019

How Zinchenko is a PL footballer amazes me. The bloke can barely pass it 5 yards in a straight line! #NORMCI — Grant Hudson (@GrantHudson92) September 14, 2019

That's a bit harsh, Mr Hudson. He's been a solid performer in a team that's won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup in the last 18 months!

A forgettable first 15 minutes passed by, with Sky Sports commentator the main entertainment of the opening quarter-hour...

#NORMNC Jamie carragher has so far talked evenly about the the three teams playing, Norwich City and Liverpool. — David Harris-Heffer (@Loofa23) September 14, 2019

Jamie Carragher - "0-0 after 9 minutes is a success story for Norwich". If he's not spitting in folks faces, he patronising any team outside the "big 6"! #ncfc — Neil (@nsm110375) September 14, 2019

#NORMNC Did Jamie Carragher just say "I'm feeling my groin thinking about coming up against Aguero"!? There are kids watching Jamie. — Davy H (@sickleman) September 14, 2019

Then out of nowhere, City took the lead! I'm obviously talking about Norwich City, the overwhelming favourites for the game...

Kenny McLean one of the most Scottish names of all time. If you say it five times whilst facing a mirror, a battered Mars Bar and a can of Irn Bru appears behind you. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 14, 2019

This is not a drill. NORWICH HAVE SCORED AGAINST CITY. pic.twitter.com/GsJwPk9Vjf — Goal (@goal) September 14, 2019

The Citizens needed a hero, a man to stand up and turn the tide. But, who do they have to do such a thing? Maybe, one of the subs could do the trick...

BRING KEVIN ON NOW #NORMNC — Mike de Juana (@dej_mike) September 14, 2019

This is karma for not starting de Bruyne guardiola you slap head — Jacob (@potar_69) September 14, 2019

Sergio Aguero nearly levelled matters with a stretching header, only for the Canaries to strike again. Teemu Pukki again wasn't the scorer, though the Finnish hitman teed up Todd Cantwell and the midfielder couldn't miss...

Cannot overstate how impressive that Pukki pass is. Seems simple, but the angle draws Ederson out and gives Cantwell an open goal — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 14, 2019

GOALLLL! Norwich City 2-0 up against Manchester City. Oh my word. This is bonkers. Teemu Pukki runs through and brilliantly tees up young Todd Cantwell.



Injury-hit Norwich double their lead v. the reigning champions at Carrow Road.



Turn on @NBC right now! #NCFC 2-0 #MCFC pic.twitter.com/vvCMDaNmsd — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 14, 2019

The Sky Blues weren't the only ones frustrated by goings on at Carrow Road...

KDB owner. Cantwell 1st sub... — FPL General (@FPLGeneral) September 14, 2019

However, hope rekindled for City when Sergio Aguero nodded past Tim Krul with the half about to end...

It’s a good life when you’ve got Pukki, Cantwell & Aguero in your #FPL team #NORMCI — Lucy Isabel #AH19 (@LucyIsabel33) September 14, 2019

7 goals from 7 shots on target in PL this season.



Aguero 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k0EFN0KjZu — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) September 14, 2019

The Canaries weren't finished; up stepped Pukki to power in a third after a horror show at the back for Guardiola...

8 - Teemu Pukki has now been involved in eight goals in his first five Premier League appearances (6 goals, 2 assists). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/OkEbBaCfiU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Norwich need to sign Pukki on a lifetime unterminatable contract #NORMNC — Sam Williams (@SamWill98587537) September 14, 2019

#NORMNC

Teemu pukki for ballon dor

Right now Norwich city is too much for Manchester city

what is going on

match is on fire

Norwich 3 Man city 1 pic.twitter.com/AHUkapKZ3f — Bipin Neymar (@neymarbipin) September 14, 2019

A two-goal lead once more, but the home fans were still nervous...

Me hoping that Norwich don’t let the lead slip #NORMNC pic.twitter.com/WRgd2G6BK8 — Victoria Clarke (@VictoriamariaC) September 14, 2019

Fortunately for them, Nicolas Otamendi was not on form and looking shaky...

The spirits of Jones and @ChrisSmalling at work. Otamendi has been mentored!#NORMNC — John Aboshim (@drAboshim) September 14, 2019

Norwich held out until the final three minutes. The ball fell to Rodri and the Spaniard arrowed it into the bottom corner from far out...

Rodri is too good man

He's clear of Fabinho — - (@FirminoLink_Up) September 14, 2019

Hope for Man City as Rodri's long-range strike cuts the deficit to 3-2 with around two minutes remaining... pic.twitter.com/rc6fYApAQc — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) September 14, 2019

Try as they might, Aguero and co couldn't find a third as Carrow Road went wild...

My first game was here in 1989. I started covering the club 12 years ago.



I honestly think it's the best win I've ever seen here at Carrow Road - and in its most incredible atmosphere.



The most special of football nights in Norwich. #NCFC — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) September 14, 2019

Said non-stop last season that most teams go into a game against City already expecting to be hammered - park the bus from the off. This, today, is the perfect example of what happens when you go for it. Huge credit to Norwich. Hopefully more sides follow suit... — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) September 14, 2019

11 players injured ✅

2 keepers named on the bench ✅

Nobody gave them a chance ✅



Norwich inflict Manchester City's first defeat since January! 😳 pic.twitter.com/TqnRBbdi96 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 14, 2019

A win for the ages. All hail the giant slayers.