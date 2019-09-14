Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Batter Wolves Thanks to a Hat-Trick From Tammy Abraham

The wheels are finally in motion for Frank Lampard at Chelsea, as the Blues legend claimed a hugely impressive 5-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

A hat-trick from English starlet Tammy Abraham, as well as strikes from Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount gave the West London side the three points against an underwhelming Wolves.

Lampard shocked most of the Chelsea fanbase when the starting XI was announced, and the former England international had switched to a back three, much to the confusion of many.

Interesting to see Lampard go to three at the back to match Wolves. We haven’t played three at the back since Conte left. Be interesting to see if it works today.. 🔵 #CFC — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) September 14, 2019

Conte: likes to use a 3-4-3 system.

Sarri: likes to play a possession type football.

Lampard: Plays a possession type football by using a 3-4-3 system.#WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/8YdOOmaZvv — Leshon JL (@joywinho) September 14, 2019

Lampard's boys, however, got off to a flyer, thanks to an absolute screamer from young centre-back Tomori.

Chelsea take the lead at Wolves. Tomori with what sounds like a bit of a Thunderbastard of a strike. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 14, 2019

Tomori just closed the slots for goal of the season. What a beauty 😍 — Wahab🏅 (@habby_ay) September 14, 2019

But the headlines belonged to Abraham, bagging a brilliant hat-trick for the away side. His goals were fantastic, and you all found a niche comparison to make with another Chelsea favourite.

Abraham's already outscored 3 of Drogba's Prem seasons. — Shaun (@ArsenalReviewed) September 14, 2019

Drogba when he sees Tammy abraham pic.twitter.com/B8VgdVxxwl — mason mount stan (@ajbiobaks) September 14, 2019

It took Álvaro Morata: 16 games to score 5 goals



It took Gonzalo Higuaín: 14 games to score 5 goals



It has taken Tammy Abraham just 5 games to score 6 goals 🔥



Tammy is truly the return of Drogba. — M☆nkind (@tweetmankind) September 14, 2019

Some of you were less easily impressed however.

Norwich

Shefield Utd and

Wolves



To be honest Tammy Abraham is yet to score against a real Premier League team#WOLCHE — Omo Adanimagbagbe📧 (@IamDejiano) September 14, 2019

The 21-year-old's strikes were all incredible, but Wolves were also pretty dreadful. It seems that a lot of people are starting to have their doubts over the Midlands club this year...

You may have heard me say that Wolves would win the Europa League this season.



I can assure you I did not say that. — Mick McQT 🇦🇷 (@Mickchundaaa) September 14, 2019

Jesus Vallejo has been awful for Wolves today, glad I took him out of my FF squad 👀 #WOLCHE — Alf (@CarefreeFooty) September 14, 2019

Even a brave Watford fan tried to pipe up, but didn't quite have the heart to see out his banter.

Seeing how #wolves are struggling with both PL and Europa league, thank goodness #watfordfc did not get that coveted Euro spot. Can you imagine how badly watford would be struggling? ..... oh.. :( — Philip Patston (@philip_patston) September 14, 2019

So Chelsea go marching on, and the love for Frank Lampard is only just beginning...

Lampard is a genius!

He believed in Tammy when most of us condemned him after missing the penalty against Liverpool!

He's great & will impress us more as time goes by.

Well done Tammy! — Nelson Waithira 🇰🇪 (@ItsNelson_W) September 14, 2019

The tactics did the magic



Lampard, kudos 🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Poju (@pojugreat) September 14, 2019

Some of us maybe got a little bit too carried away - but only time will tell.