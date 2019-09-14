Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Batter Wolves Thanks to a Hat-Trick From Tammy Abraham

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

The wheels are finally in motion for Frank Lampard at Chelsea, as the Blues legend claimed a hugely impressive 5-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. 

A hat-trick from English starlet Tammy Abraham, as well as strikes from Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount gave the West London side the three points against an underwhelming Wolves. 

Lampard shocked most of the Chelsea fanbase when the starting XI was announced, and the former England international had switched to a back three, much to the confusion of many. 

Lampard's boys, however, got off to a flyer, thanks to an absolute screamer from young centre-back Tomori. 

But the headlines belonged to Abraham, bagging a brilliant hat-trick for the away side. His goals were fantastic, and you all found a niche comparison to make with another Chelsea favourite. 

Some of you were less easily impressed however. 

The 21-year-old's strikes were all incredible, but Wolves were also pretty dreadful. It seems that a lot of people are starting to have their doubts over the Midlands club this year...

Even a brave Watford fan tried to pipe up, but didn't quite have the heart to see out his banter. 

So Chelsea go marching on, and the love for Frank Lampard is only just beginning... 

Some of us maybe got a little bit too carried away - but only time will tell.

