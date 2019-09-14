Twitter Reacts as Hapless Juventus Steal a Point Off of Franck Ribery-Led Fiorentina

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

In short, Juventus' performance at the Artemio Franchi was a disaster. 

In long, Juventus' performance at the Artemio Franchi was an absolutely, unequivocal, start to question everything you ever thought was true, disaster. 

Yet, somehow, they managed to draw 0-0 with a rather impressive Fiorentina outfit led by Franck Ribery and Dalbert (yes, the crap Dalbert). 

Things didn't get off to the best of starts for Juventus, as birthday boy - and in-form boy at that - Douglas Costa pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury inside the opening ten minutes. 

And things so nearly got worse when the usually great (no, seriously Arsenal fans, he's great - much better than Bernd Leno) Wojciech Szczesny came close to gifting Federico Chiesa and Fiorentina a goal. Fortunately for the Juve number one, however, his blocked clearance from inside the box looped narrowly over the crossbar. 


Blushes = spared. 


The poor clearance from Szczesny was symptomatic of an explicit problem for Juventus in the first half. With the Juve backline struggling to get to grips with Sarri-ball, Fiorentina were able to put pressure on Szczesny and co. and (as you can see from above ^^) force them into errors in and around their own penalty box. 

Oh, and completely dominate the first half. 

Completely.

While Fiorentina's players were busy dominating proceedings, creating chance after chance after chance (they were really great), Juventus' were busy, well, getting injured. 

In the 43rd minute, yet another Juve player - this time Miralem Pjanic - was forced off with an apparent muscle strain. 

It's hard to feel too sorry for La Vecchia Signora though, considering the fact that that they were able to replace Costa and Pjanic with Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentancur. 

It was a fitting end to a rather disastrous first half for Maurizio Sarri's side. 

The early stages of the second half proved to be much of the same. 

No, there wasn't another injury in the Juventus. rather, Fiorentina had continued to dominate; mainly through the offensive prowess of Dalbert...of all people.

A much, much, much more talented, and much, much, much more familiar footballer was also incredibly impressive for Fiorentina. 

Rolling back the years Simply Red style and earning 'icon' status, Franck Ribery was tireless in pursuit of the opening goal for La Viola, and tireless in his pursuit of old foe Cristiano Ronaldo during a quick Juventus break. 

"In trouble" was the nice way of putting it, Adriano. 

For all intents and purposes, Juventus looked absolutely f**ked.

Unfortunately for Fiorentina though, come the 68th minute, Ribery looked f**ked too, as the French veteran hobbled off after over-stretching when flying into a tackle. 

Ribery deservedly reserved a heroes reception from the Curva and Twitter. 

After Ribery was subbed off, the home side didn't carry the same level of offensive potency, but despite this, they did continue to dominate. 

A mix their tireless pressing and Juventus' absolutely hopelessly untechnical midfield, allowed them to wholly control proceedings. 

While Juve struggled, their fans sat in their living rooms around the world, slouched in their sofas and crying into Peroni pint glasses thinking: 

WHY IS PAULO DYBALA NOT PLAYING?!!!!!!!!!

Will he feature in Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid? 

Well, he better. 

