Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Do Their Best to Blow Three-Goal Lead Against Levante

By 90Min
September 14, 2019

Real Madrid nearly gave away a three-goal lead as they scraped past Levante 3-2 at the Bernabeu.

There were two key talking point before the match got underway. Eden Hazard was on the bench after returning from injury, but the big news was how ridiculously Spanish the Levante head coach sounded...

Both sides had sighters of goal as the match got underway, Madrid looking surprisingly vulnerable for a side that was so expensively assembled.

Nevertheless, they found the breakthrough from loyal servant Karim Benzema, the striker nodding a Dani Carvajal cross into the corner of Aitor Fernandez's net...

Not satisfied with just the one for the afternoon, Benzema returned for more as he slotted home another five minutes after breaking the deadlock...

This pre-match Tweet aged well, then...

Real put a testing start behind them with a third goal of the half, Casemiro sliding to meet a low ball from Vinicius Junior...

The Brazilian was made to wait for confirmation, though, with everyone's favourite new technology taking a look at the build-up to his score. Eventually, VAR gave the green light...

A third Real Madrid player got his name on the scoresheet, though it was for Levante and it wasn't an own-goal. 

Borja Mayoral is on loan at Las Granotas from Los Blancos, the 22-year-old netting with a neat finish...

Benzema thought he'd secured the match ball with a wonderful whipped effort, yet the post denied him a treble...

Cue Hazard's introduction...

The Belgian didn't have a chance to do much on debut, however, with Levante taking a stranglehold on proceedings and flooding forward in numbers...

Madridistas were out in force on social media and you just knew they had nothing nice to say...

Still, a win's a win, right? Nope, Real fans will not be cheered up...

