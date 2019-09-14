Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Do Their Best to Blow Three-Goal Lead Against Levante

Real Madrid nearly gave away a three-goal lead as they scraped past Levante 3-2 at the Bernabeu.

There were two key talking point before the match got underway. Eden Hazard was on the bench after returning from injury, but the big news was how ridiculously Spanish the Levante head coach sounded...

The Eden Hazard era begins tomorrow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x4ZlfPXLnE — • (@Marcela7RM) September 13, 2019

Both sides had sighters of goal as the match got underway, Madrid looking surprisingly vulnerable for a side that was so expensively assembled.

Nevertheless, they found the breakthrough from loyal servant Karim Benzema, the striker nodding a Dani Carvajal cross into the corner of Aitor Fernandez's net...

Karim Benzema is one of the best striker of the past decade.



Not satisfied with just the one for the afternoon, Benzema returned for more as he slotted home another five minutes after breaking the deadlock...

Only Lionel Messi (21) and Kylian Mbappé (21) have scored more goals in one of Europe's top five leagues in 2019 than Karim Benzema (18).



The floor is his critics. pic.twitter.com/D94siCq3j7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 14, 2019

This pre-match Tweet aged well, then...

Real put a testing start behind them with a third goal of the half, Casemiro sliding to meet a low ball from Vinicius Junior...

The Brazilian was made to wait for confirmation, though, with everyone's favourite new technology taking a look at the build-up to his score. Eventually, VAR gave the green light...

A third Real Madrid player got his name on the scoresheet, though it was for Levante and it wasn't an own-goal.

Borja Mayoral is on loan at Las Granotas from Los Blancos, the 22-year-old netting with a neat finish...

Respect to Mayoral for not celebrating. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 14, 2019

Mayoral scoring against Real Madrid. Water is wet. — Rafał (@madridreigns) September 14, 2019

And obviously Mayoral scores. Refuses to celebrate



Real Madrid's wait for the CS continues.... — The Flash (@Odriozolite) September 14, 2019

Benzema thought he'd secured the match ball with a wonderful whipped effort, yet the post denied him a treble...

Cue Hazard's introduction...

The Belgian didn't have a chance to do much on debut, however, with Levante taking a stranglehold on proceedings and flooding forward in numbers...

Levante pull another one back!!! Former Real Madrid youth teamer Gonzalo Melero with a back post header. 3-2 15 mins to go...Ojo! — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 14, 2019

GONZALO MELERO SCORES! IT IS GAME ON! THE FORMER GALACTICO PUTS LEVANTE RIGHT IN CLOSING DISTANCE! 3-2 #RealMadridLevante — Harry (@BlissfullyCFC) September 14, 2019

Bottling a 3-0 lead to Levante. My football club is back. pic.twitter.com/XEgm62E19p — Mad. (@MadridEveryday) September 14, 2019

Madridistas were out in force on social media and you just knew they had nothing nice to say...

I hate that we were on the verge on throwing away a 3 goal lead. That is a terrible sign that some things still need fixing in this Real Madrid team. Not minding that Casemiro and Ramos were subbed off. I hope Zidane knows there is trouble. #HalaMadrid — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) September 14, 2019

I don't know what's the matter with Real Madrid, they had everything under control against a dead opponent, leading 3-0 at home vs Levante, who looked finished mentally. And now Madrid do everything in their powers to still bottle that. Finished 3-2, Levante could've equalized. — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) September 14, 2019

Still, a win's a win, right? Nope, Real fans will not be cheered up...