Wolves vs Chelsea: Incredible Stats Give Blues Underdog Status in Potentially Thrilling Affair

On paper, Wolves vs Chelsea seems like a pretty tight affair, with little to separate the two evenly matched teams.

Despite football being played on a football pitch and not a piece of paper, some startling stats suggest that it is going to be an uphill battle for Blues, with the signs (perhaps) pointing to a home team victory.

Yes, Wolves haven't won a game in the Premier League yet, this season. But the stats never lie. Don't believe us? Let's dive in and take a closer look.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wolves are unbeaten in their last two games against Chelsea, winning one and drawing one. Before that, they had incredibly only won one of their first eight games against the Blues, losing all seven others. They will be pleased this horrible run is over.

Chelsea have only won three Premier League away games in 2019, and every single one had been against a newly promoted side, something Wolves are no longer. Another reason to be optimistic for Wolves fans, and less so for Blues fans.

A draw is a result that is unlikely to be on the cards too, as the last 13 fixtures between the sides at Molineux ended up with an outright winner - with Wolves edging the numbers with seven wins to Chelsea's six.

Don’t put your money on Chelsea this weekend o. We couldn’t beat Wolves even when we had Eden Hazard. — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) September 13, 2019

As mentioned, Wolves haven't won a Premier League game yet this season, with three draws and a loss to their name. However, they have won the most games in all competitions out of every Premier League side.

How, you may ask? Their Europa League qualifying run was a major success, with six wins from a possible six.

Chelsea may also be worried by the form of Raul Jimenez, who was also the only player to score home and away against them in the 2018/19 season.

Raul Jimenez for #WWFC this season:



👤 10 Games

⚽ 8 Goals

🅰️ 1 Assist — 🐺WeAreWolves.com 🐺 (@WeAreWolves_com) September 11, 2019

However, it isn't all doom and gloom for Frank Lampard's men. Wolves are yet to lead for a single minute in the Premier League this season, and if this remains the case this weekend, then Chelsea won't lose the game. Obviously.

60% of the goals Wolves have conceded so far this season have come in the opening 15 minutes, while 33% of the goals Chelsea have scored have come during this period.

So a simple recipe for victory for the Blues. Score in the first 15 minutes, then there's no way they can lose. Lampard, take note.

Tammy Abraham will be eyeing up a record to put him next to Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli. They are the only two players who have scored two or more goals in a game three times in a row. The striker bagged braces against Norwich and Sheffield United and will be hoping to get another this weekend.

So there we have it. If you believe the numbers and statisticians. there is going to be a winner in this game. A draw is impossible. Wolves are the likely winners with Jimenez shining again. However, an early Chelsea goal and they win.

If only it was that simple.

If it was, I'd be a millionaire.