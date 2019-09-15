Andy Robertson Admits Liverpool Need to Be 'Firing' for Rigorous Fixture Schedule

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson admits his side need to get themselves firing for what will be a busy few weeks, as the Reds prepare for their defence of the Champions League just three days after overcoming Newcastle at Anfield.

Robertson's side made five wins from five in the league, and despite contesting the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup in that time, their schedule so far has been far removed from what they experienced at the tail end of last season - when their title race was punctuated with a run all the way in Europe.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

That luxury won't last, however, as they have six games in three weeks between now and the international break in early October, with Champions League action returning along with an EFL Cup tie at MK Dons.

And Robertson, who assisted Sadio Mane's equaliser at the weekend, says that while the break has been nice, they now need to focus on keeping their form going into a potentially defining period.

“August was relaxed in terms of what we’re used to but September is back to the busy schedule," the Scotland captain told the club's official website.





“The Champions League starts on Tuesday and we’ll be on a flight on Monday. So it’s all about recovering, we need to recover properly and we need to be ready to go on Tuesday. September is a busy period – we need to come through it firing and get the results we need.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Reds travel to Napoli on Tuesday hoping to kick off their Champions League defence with a win in Italy, before returning to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday.