Ashley Young Reveals What Harry Maguire Has Brought to Man Utd After Leicester Win

Ashley Young believes that Harry Maguire has already become a "real leader" at Manchester United since his arrival at the club last month.

Maguire, 26, became the world's most expensive defender when United paid £80m for his services following stellar performances for Leicester City and the England national team.

He has continued to perform at his new club, becoming one of United's standout players despite their underwhelming start to the season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Maguire was instrumental in United's 1-0 defeat of Leicester City, helping his side to keep a clean sheet. This prompted praise from teammate Young, who filled in for Luke Shaw at left-back on Saturday.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Young said: "You know, I think the manager's said about him, he talks non-stop, he's a real leader and he can play as well.





"The style of play we use, we use the centre-halves a lot to play out from the back and everybody has got confidence in him. And everybody has confidence in Victor [Lindelof], Jonah [Phil Jones], Marcos [Rojo] - all the defenders, all the centre-backs can go in there and do the job.





"Again he showed today what a man he is, and I think as a backline we played a really good game."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United, despite (temporarily) sitting in the European places, have had a relatively underwhelming start to 2019/20, with Saturday's narrow win over Leicester being only their second victory of the season.





Young believes the Red Devils have been unlucky so far, however, stating: "I think we have been unfortunate, especially at Southampton the other week. I think it was unfortunate against Crystal Palace as well.





"I think we're very close [to getting it right]. It wasn't a bad performance [against Leicester]. I didn't think it was a bad performance."