Ashley Young Reveals What Harry Maguire Has Brought to Man Utd After Leicester Win

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Ashley Young believes that Harry Maguire has already become a "real leader" at Manchester United since his arrival at the club last month. 

Maguire, 26, became the world's most expensive defender when United paid £80m for his services following stellar performances for Leicester City and the England national team. 

He has continued to perform at his new club, becoming one of United's standout players despite their underwhelming start to the season. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Maguire was instrumental in United's 1-0 defeat of Leicester City, helping his side to keep a clean sheet. This prompted praise from teammate Young, who filled in for Luke Shaw at left-back on Saturday.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Young said: "You know, I think the manager's said about him, he talks non-stop, he's a real leader and he can play as well.


"The style of play we use, we use the centre-halves a lot to play out from the back and everybody has got confidence in him. And everybody has confidence in Victor [Lindelof], Jonah [Phil Jones], Marcos [Rojo] - all the defenders, all the centre-backs can go in there and do the job.


"Again he showed today what a man he is, and I think as a backline we played a really good game."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United, despite (temporarily) sitting in the European places, have had a relatively underwhelming start to 2019/20, with Saturday's narrow win over Leicester being only their second victory of the season. 


Young believes the Red Devils have been unlucky so far, however, stating: "I think we have been unfortunate, especially at Southampton the other week. I think it was unfortunate against Crystal Palace as well.


"I think we're very close [to getting it right]. It wasn't a bad performance [against Leicester]. I didn't think it was a bad performance."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message