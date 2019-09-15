Barcelona are open to offers for Samuel Umtiti when the January transfer window opens - with Juventus rumoured to be interested in the French defender.

Another injury setback for Umtiti, this time a foot problem that could rule him out for five to six weeks, has led the Spanish champions to question his dependability at the heart of their defence.

Juventus, meanwhile, are motivated by injury concerns of their own, with Giorgio Chiellini's ACL surgery ruling him out until at least March and leaving the Old Lady short when it comes to experienced central defenders.

Umtiti has been linked to Manchester United and Arsenal in the recent past, but Calciomercato cite Chiellini's absence as Juventus' motivation to bolster their young defensive talent of Matthijs de Ligt, Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral - all 21 years old or younger.

The Frenchman, a comparative veteran at 25 and with a World Cup winner's medal to his name, found himself on the bench for the opening three La Liga fixtures as Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet were preferred.

He already battle on his hands to get back into the Barcelona side having been overtaken by Lenglet in the pecking order, and the player was subject of intense speculation over his future in the summer - with links to Manchester United and Arsenal prevalent.

Umtiti, however, has other ideas outside of a depature.

In a March TV appearance on Telefoot, as reported by Sport, Umtiti answered a list of yes or no questions, including whether he would be playing his football at the Nou Camp for the 2019/20 season. His one word answer? Yes.