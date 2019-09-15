David de Gea 'Signs New Man Utd Contract' With Official Announcement 'Close'

The future of David de Gea has dominated headlines for months, but now a new report has stated that the Spaniard has actually put pen to paper on a new Manchester United contract.

De Gea's current contract expires at the end of the season, and there has been plenty of talk suggesting that he could run down his deal in order to seal a free transfer elsewhere.

However, according to the Mirror, that will not be happening as De Gea is thought to have already a signed a fresh four-year contract, with the option to extend that deal by a further season if all goes according to plan.

The contract is said to be worth at least £250,000-a-week, and that weekly wage can rise closer to £350,000 if De Gea triggers a number of performance-related bonuses.

All that's missing is an official announcement. United are eager to confirm the deal in the very near future, and it was initially thought that they could even announce De Gea's new contract before their 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

That did not happen, but the Mirror believe that the confirmation will still come in the coming hours, and certainly before United kick off their Europa League campaign against Astana on Thursday.





Tying De Gea down to a new deal is a huge statement of United's intent to re-establish themselves amongst Europe's elite. Both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were thought to be monitoring the 28-year-old, but United want to prove that they can still hold their own against some of the best sides in the world.

The Red Devils believe that De Gea remains the world's best goalkeeper, despite some unconvincing recent form. That commitment is thought to have been key to De Gea's decision to remain at Old Trafford.





Should they announce the deal soon, it will come as a huge boost to United's season. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League, having picked up eight points from their first five games, and news of De Gea's new contract could help them push on and fight their way even higher up the table.