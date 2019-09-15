Norwich 3-2 Manchester City: Stats Highlight Devastating Impact of Canaries' Attacking Duo

Norwich's bewildering victory over Manchester City on Saturday evening was significant one for more reasons than one. Yes, it may have been the first notable blow in what should be another engaging slog of a title race, but for the victors, it put to bed any lingering suggestions that they are one of the favourites for the drop.

Their start to the season had been nothing if not entertaining, but while they won themselves no shortage of new fans through the goalscoring exploits of Teemu Pukki, there was no escaping the fact they had conceded ten goals in the opening four matches - while winning just one of those.

Questions were raised over whether they had the firepower or resolve to offset their shaky defensive record, but when the champions came to town for game number five, they were answered with aplomb.

Full Time: Norwich 3-2 Manchester City



Racing into an unthinkable first half lead via Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell, Sergio Aguero's first half header briefly opened the game back up, before that man Pukki - with already his sixth of the season - put it out of reach - even for Pep Guardiola's centurions.

But while six goals in five games is an impressive enough statistic without any need for wider context, the wider picture really underlines his scintillating start. Having earlier assisted Cantwell, he has now scored or assisted eight goals in his first five Premier League matches. Only Agüero has been involved in more goals in a player’s first five appearances in the competition's history (9).

As a striker who plays on the shoulder, however, his contributions don't come without the service of his teammates - and one man in particular has proved to be a mightily effective partner.

Step forward Argentine sensation Emiliano Buendía, who assisted McLean's opener and Pukki's clincher. He has now set up four in his first five in the top flight, becoming the first midfielder to do that since Eden Hazard in 2012.

In summary, when these two make the starting XI, the Canaries are not to be taken lightly, and as evidenced by the historic evening at Carrow Road, they can be the undoing of any team in the Premier League.