Norwich 3-2 Manchester City: Stats Highlight Devastating Impact of Canaries' Attacking Duo

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Norwich's bewildering victory over Manchester City on Saturday evening was significant one for more reasons than one. Yes, it may have been the first notable blow in what should be another engaging slog of a title race, but for the victors, it put to bed any lingering suggestions that they are one of the favourites for the drop. 

Their start to the season had been nothing if not entertaining, but while they won themselves no shortage of new fans through the goalscoring exploits of Teemu Pukki, there was no escaping the fact they had conceded ten goals in the opening four matches - while winning just one of those. 

Questions were raised over whether they had the firepower or resolve to offset their shaky defensive record, but when the champions came to town for game number five, they were answered with aplomb. 

Racing into an unthinkable first half lead via Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell, Sergio Aguero's first half header briefly opened the game back up, before that man Pukki - with already his sixth of the season - put it out of reach - even for Pep Guardiola's centurions. 

But while six goals in five games is an impressive enough statistic without any need for wider context, the wider picture really underlines his scintillating start. Having earlier assisted Cantwell, he has now scored or assisted eight goals in his first five Premier League matches. Only Agüero has been involved in more goals in a player’s first five appearances in the competition's history (9).

As a striker who plays on the shoulder, however, his contributions don't come without the service of his teammates - and one man in particular has proved to be a mightily effective partner. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Step forward Argentine sensation Emiliano Buendía, who assisted McLean's opener and Pukki's clincher. He has now set up four in his first five in the top flight, becoming the first midfielder to do that since Eden Hazard in 2012.

In summary, when these two make the starting XI, the Canaries are not to be taken lightly, and as evidenced by the historic evening at Carrow Road, they can be the undoing of any team in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message