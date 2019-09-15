Paco Alcacer Reveals Barcelona Teammates 'Treated Him Badly' Ahead of Champions League Reunion

Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer has claimed he was treated badly by some of his Barcelona teammates ahead of his reunion with his former employers in the Champions League.

The Spanish international joined Barcelona from Valencia on a five-year deal in 2016, scoring a reasonable 15 goals in 50 games.

However, it was last season's initial loan spell at Dortmund where he rediscovered his shooting boots, earning a permanent move to Germany after netting 19 goals from 32 appearances.

He will come up against his former side in BVB's opening Champions League group game, and in the lead up to the game, Alcacer has revealed that he felt disrespected and treated unfairly by some of his then Barcelona teammates.

In an interview with 'Que T'hi Jugues' on Cadena SER, as quoted by Marca, Alcacer said: "I have respect for many people and many colleagues, as many people at Barcelona treated me very well and others very badly.

"The players acted very well with me and the fans also, although others treated me badly. For me it was very important to see that they trusted me and many people did not prove it."

Alcacer continued by admitting the difficulties he faced in trying to oust Luis Suarez from the team, though he did state that he was pleased with the performances he put in, when given the opportunity.

He continued: "I must be happy with the games I played there. I did what I could to continue playing, but in the end it is up to the coach who plays.

"It is very difficult to play with players like Luis Suarez next up".

It is likely that he will face the Uruguayan in Tuesday's tie, with Suarez very much in-form after netting a hat-trick at the weekend. Alcacer, meanwhile, is in good touch himself, and has hit the ground running in 2019/20 with five goals in Dortmund's opening four Bundesliga fixtures.