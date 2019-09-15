Sadio Mane Opens Up on Mohamed Salah Fall Out & Reveals Whether They Settled Differences

Sadio Mane has confirmed the reason for his public outburst with Mohamed Salah was due to the Egyptian not passing him the ball enough, although he went on to add that the pair have since settled their differences and are friends once again.

The incident came during the club's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League, in which Salah failed to pass to his Liverpool teammate on a couple occasions - despite the Senegalese being well positioned to score.

After being substituted by Jurgen Klopp in the second half, Mane proceeded to shout angrily at the bench, with his teammates needing to console him after furiously remonstrating on the sidelines. While the source of Mane's outburst was not sure, many believed it to be a direct result of not being passed the ball from his teammate, something the 27-year-old has now confirmed to Canal+.

"With Salah? It's forgotten," Mane said, via Liverpool Echo. "These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face. Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass."

The duo were on their best form once again for the home clash with Newcastle on Saturday, as Mane's two goals were followed up by Salah in the second half to continue the Reds' fine Premier League form with five wins from their opening five clashes.

With both players starting the match, it appeared as if all was forgotten following the argument at Turf Moor, which Mane confirmed by claiming they are back to being the friends they were before.

"We have reconciled and become the good friends we were before," he added.

That news will be reassuring to Liverpool fans, who will be hoping the high-scoring forward pair will earn the a first-ever Premier League crown this season. Manchester City's surprise defeat to Norwich on Saturday opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table, as Jurgen Klopp's side continue their fine form from last campaign.