Tammy Abraham Can Emulate Didier Drogba & Fire Chelsea Back to Greatness

When this season started, many fans were laughing at Chelsea. The belief was that, with the Blues relying on a 'Championship striker' like Tammy Abraham, they could kiss goodbye to their chances of success.

It may still be early in the campaign, but you'll notice that a lot of those doubters have become noticeably quieter in recent weeks.

Abraham netted his fifth, sixth and seventh Chelsea goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it was yet another completely perfect performance from the 21-year-old.

The obvious place to begin is with his goals. His first was an example of his elite positioning, as Abraham found himself in the right space in the penalty area to pick up a loose ball and fire home. Awareness? Check. Composure? Check. Finishing? Check.

His second, a header just before half time. For a 6'3" striker, Abraham doesn't actually score many headers - just seven of his 67 career goals have come in the air - yet he rose to meet Marcos Alonso's cross like he had been doing so his whole life. He connected with power and precision, and left Rui Patricio stunned.

If those two strikes were good, then his third was out of this world. His run allowed Jorginho to play a perfect ball, and Abraham showed his close control and power to hold off Wolves defender Conor Coady. Then came his agility, as he skipped past Coady before firing into the bottom corner.

Finally, Chelsea have a striker who can finish a Jorginho assist!

All three goals were so different, but he executed each with perfection. He was a threat in front of goal, in the air, with his back to goal and running at defenders. Try as hard as you want, but you will not find a more complete performance than Abraham's at Molineux.

Manager Frank Lampard has put a lot of faith in Abraham, and he is reaping the rewards. Seven goals from his first five games as Chelsea's number nine is a stunning return, and one which brings back memories of club legend Didier Drogba's time at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham told The Mirror that he idolised the Ivorian and wanted to replicate his success, which seems very plausible right now. The youngster has everything which we saw in Drogba but, at 21 years old, he has the potential to be even better.

Any Chelsea fan will admit that they are huge shoes to fill, but you can't help but believe it. Abraham has proven to be the complete striker, and he has done so time and time again already.

With Abraham leading the line, the future looks incredibly bright for Chelsea. The striker will only get better with time, which is a terrifying prospect for the rest of Europe. With him leading the line, it's only a matter of time before the Blues are back amongst the world's elite.