Tammy Abraham Reflects on Flying Chelsea Start & Fikayo Tomori Wonder Goal After Wolves Win

Tammy Abraham has declared that he hopes 'this can be my season' after racing to the top of the Premier League scoring charts following his superb hat-trick in Chelsea's 5-2 win over Wolves on Saturday.

After being handed the number nine shirt at the start of the season, Abraham has firmly cemented his place as the Blues' number one striker after seven goals in his opening five league matches.

He opened his account at Molineux with a smart a turn and shot in the box, before adding another before half-time with a well-guided header. It would have been three successive braces for the 21-year-old, but unwilling to finish without the match-ball he burst past Conor Coady to wrap up his performance in style.

Speaking on Chelsea's official website, Abraham revealed his aspirations for the season, crossing his fingers that this could be his breakthrough season: "I've been working hard and hopefully this can be my season. It's up to me to keep showing the gaffer (Frank Lampard) in every game and training session that I'm hungry and I want success.

"He told me at half-time to stay on and get the hat-trick so I believed and stayed focused. I've just got to be ready to take every chance that comes my way with both hands. I'm working hard and I'm just delighted to see that pay off with my goals (on Saturday) as well as the three points."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

After a nervy opening to the game, the deadlock was broken in the black country via a stunning strike from Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who scored a stunning long-range goal with his first shot in Premier League football.

Abraham joked afterwards when the ball fell to the 21-year-old, he was desperate for his teammate not to pull the trigger, before being taken aback by the quality of the strike.

"I was thinking 'don't shoot, Fikayo' but everyone is delighted for him. In training, he's been trying it every day and smashing windows but (against Wolves) it paid off – it was a great strike," he added.

"We (he, Tomori and Mount) were the last people off the pitch because we were discussing how we've all scored in the same game for Chelsea. We've dreamt of that since we were little boys and we made it happen."