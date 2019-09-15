Vedat Muriqi: 7 Things to Know About the Premier League Linked Kosovo Forward

Every year, there seems to be a number of new strikers who emerge out of nowhere and take the world by the storm. This year, it's Vedat Muriqi.

The Fenerbahce man has been linked with a whole host of Premier League sides, including Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham - and those reports will be the first time many fans have actually heard his name.

So who is he? And what does he bring to the table? Here are seven things you need to know about him...

He Has Been Described as the 'Ideal Centre Forward'

In the modern game, there are plenty of different types of centre forward. However, many fans view Muriqi as the prototypical striker.

Legendary goalkeeper Rustu Recber told Hurriyet that Muriqi was the ideal forward, thanks to his imposing physique and technical ability on the ball. Basically, he can do a little bit of everything.

Well, maybe not everything. Muriqi isn't exactly the fastest striker around, so is very much a target man. However, he does that incredibly well, and he knows how to work alongside his faster teammates.

He Has Been Compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

Fortunately, as we have seen in the past, you don't always need pace to succeed - just ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swede mastered the art of letting his footballing ability do the talking, and those in his native Kosovo believe Muriqi has done the same. Sabah cite reports from Kosovo which call Muriqi a 'unique diamond', insisting that comparisons to Ibrahimovic are completely justified.

During his time with Manchester United, Ibrahimovic was hugely impressive. Could Muriqi do the same in England?

Max Kruse Thinks He Could Play for Bayern

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

German forward Max Kruse actually snubbed a move to the Premier League this summer in order to join Fenerbahce, and he has been incredibly impressed with Muriqi.

Kruse told Sporx that he believes Muriqi is a very similar striker to Robert Lewandowski, adding that the Kosovan could end up playing for Bayern Munich in the not-too-distant future - if he keeps up his impressive form.

The Bundesliga giants will need to replace Lewandowski eventually and, if Muriqi can continue to score goals at an impressive rate, he may find himself on their radar.

His Life Was Almost Turned Upside Down

His rise to prominence has been incredibly exciting to watch, but it all could have been catastrophically taken away from him during his childhood.

Muriqi revealed to Sabah that, when he was around six years old, his house was stormed by Serbian soldiers during the Kosovo War. The soldiers had killed a number of those in Muriqi's village, but those who visited Muriqi's house decided to spare his family.

His family were allowed to flee to Albania and, upon his return home, he began playing football to try and help Kosovo recover from the atrocities.

He Doesn't Want to Leave Fenerbahce

In the same interview with Sabah, Muriqi confessed that it was his grandfather who helped him fall in love with Fenerbahce. Ever since he was a child, he has tried to follow the Turkish side, and he has no intention of leaving them.

He confessed that he is desperate to fire Fenerbahce back to glory. His impressive form has helped the team to second in the Super Lig, but you get the sense that Muriqi is not going to leave Turkey until Fenerbahce lift a trophy.

Obviously the allure of the Premier League might be too strong, but it looks like English sides might face an uphill battle to convince him.

He Could Have Joined Fulham

Muriqi may have attracted attention from a number of top English sides recently, but he has actually been on Fulham's radar since 2015.

That's according to Haber Turk, who claim the Cottagers actually made an offer to sign him back when he turned out for Giresunspor. PSV Eindhoven also made an offer, but both were swiftly rejected.

Instead, Muriqi kept his head down and continued to work hard, and he is certainly enjoying the rewards now.

He Actually Has a Better Conversion Rate Than Harry Kane

HEAD-TO-HEAD: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane 🆚 Vedat Muriqi 🇽🇰



Which striker are you expecting to score first when England host Kosovo at St. Mary's tonight?



Full match preview -- https://t.co/wkeLaKkS4i pic.twitter.com/7bnmwXbiTJ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 10, 2019

Spurs are thought to be interested in Muriqi, but it is believed that he would only ever act as backup to Harry Kane. However, since the start of last season, he has actually maintained a better conversion rate than the Englishman.

Whoscored revealed that Muriqi scored from 22.6% of his shots on goal in the last year, whereas Kane has only converted 17.6% of his efforts.

Statistics like this don't mean everything, but they should hold some weight. Muriqi has proven to be capable of leading the line for any side, and he certainly doesn't deserve to just sit on the bench at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.