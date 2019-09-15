How to Watch Watford vs. Arsenal

Quique Sanchez Flores will make his second debut as Watford manager at home to Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners having won the last three meetings between these two teams. Unai Emery has beaten Sanchez Flores once in the seven times their teams have clashed and hopes to improve that record against his Spanish compatriot in the London derby.

Watford announced the sacking of Javi Gracia during the international break and swiftly named Sanchez Flores his successor, returning to the club that fired him in May 2016.

Sunday’s guests are fifth in the standings but have failed to win in their last two games. Meanwhile, Watford sits at the bottom of the table and is the first team to change management this season in the hopes of turning things around.

Arsenal has demonstrated themselves as robust in attack this term, with €80 million signee Nicolas Pepe adapting to his new surroundings. Alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, he’s now part of one of the most threatening forward lineups in Europe.

It’s a shame for Emery that his main injury concerns lie in defense. Summer signing Kieran Tierney is yet to debut, while Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos remain sidelined.

The engine room has been hit as well, with central options Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira each likely to miss the trip to Vicarage Road. Joe Willock is in contention to be featured, but could be benched in favor of Dani Ceballos alongside Matteo Guendouzi.

Injuries might also see Mesut Ozil make his 2019-20 debut after he was an unused substitute in a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Week 4.

Watford captain Troy Deeney remains absent after undergoing minor surgery on his knee in August, while Etienne Capoue is a doubt in midfield.

Record signing Ismaila Sarr, 21, played only 16 minutes under Gracia, but could be in contention to make his first start on Watford’s wing on Sunday.

The Hornets have failed to score in their last three encounters with Arsenal and succumbed, 1-0, at home when they clashed at Vicarage Road in April. They’re the only Premier League team this season yet to win a match, but the minimal pressure on Sanchez Flores to get a result so early in his tenure could end up being of great benefit to the struggling hosts.

How to Watch Watford vs. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.







